House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi today announced a 14-bill package of legislation to address Rhode Island’s housing crisis.

The bills being introduced today build upon housing packages that Speaker Shekarchi shepherded into law each of the last two years sessions by continuing his efforts to streamline housing development while increasing production.

“Real change is never easy, but these bills will help to create more affordable housing that is so desperately needed in Rhode Island,” said Speaker Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick). “We are making meaningful progress. The General Assembly has already passed 17 pieces of housing legislation since I became Speaker, and today my colleagues and I are announcing 14 more housing bills. Increasing housing production is a top priority for the House.

“Nothing in this package forces communities to build more affordable housing, and none of the legislation circumvents local decision-making. My goal is that, by making the development process simpler, faster, and more predictable, we’re not only expediting work already in the pipeline, but also incentivizing more private developers to invest in Rhode Island.”

Speaker Shekarchi was joined by Rep. June S. Speakman, chair of the Special Legislative Commission to Study the Low and Moderate Income Housing Act; Thomas E. Deller, chair of the Special Legislative Commission to Study the Entire Area of Land Use, Preservation, Development, Housing, Environment and Regulation; members of both commissions; legislators; housing advocates and developers.

“I am very excited to extend the life of the Commission to Study the Low and Moderate Income Housing Act. Since its inception, substantive legislation has been developed as a result of the testimony and discussions that arose during commission meetings,” said Rep. Speakman (D-Dist. 68, Warren, Bristol). “However, we still have more work to do. With a new state Department of Housing – and the resulting broader capacity to collect and analyze housing data – we can continue to streamline development processes, broaden what can be built and where, and support municipalities in achieving their housing goals.”

“In this legislation there are opportunities to eliminate bureaucracy in the front-end permitting process – and cutting red tape is always good for productivity,” said House Minority Leader Michael W. Chippendale (R-Dist. 40, Foster, Glocester, Coventry). “Now, we need to compliment these efforts by listening to the various challenges each of our municipalities face, and responding to those needs with equal dedication, support and resources.”

The legislation stems from testimony and discussions of both commissions, which have been meeting regularly since July 2022 to address ways Rhode Island can meet its affordable housing needs in a manner that is sustainable and equitable.



“A planner is a change-maker and needs to look to the future. With this legislation, we are addressing some of Rhode Island’s current development needs while looking ahead. I am pleased with the creative recommendations the Land Use Commission has put together, but this important work is not done,” said Thomas E. Deller, Central Falls Planning Director. “I am very excited that Speaker Shekarchi intends to extend the timeline for our commission to continue studying the areas under our charge. I look forward to the coming two years, as well as furthering our work to modernize the development process and make it more efficient.”

“The Housing Network of Rhode Island and its member organizations greatly appreciate Speaker Shekarchi’s steadfast leadership and focus on housing as a top legislative priority in the General Assembly this session,” said Melina Lodge, Executive Director, Housing Network of Rhode Island/Community Housing Land Trust of RI. “The package of housing bills presented today directly responds to a number of the barriers that have made housing development challenging, time consuming and subsequently, expensive in our state. Our inability to effectively meet the demand for housing has negatively impacted countless Rhode Island households and these bills represent a positive step forward in alleviating our state’s housing crisis.”

“We applaud and support the housing bills being introduced today by the Speaker. His leadership and the commitment is critical to meet the big challenge of equitably increasing access to housing for many Rhode Islanders. The Rhode Island Foundation is committed to continuing to work with all stakeholders to further develop bold and innovative solutions in a timely fashion,” said Neil D. Steinberg, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

“We thank Speaker Shekarchi for his leadership and bold vision regarding housing issues in our state,” said Jennifer Hawkins, Executive Director of ONE Neighborhood Builders. “I believe in focusing on results rather than rhetoric. This package of legislation will help move the needle forward on Rhode Island’s housing crisis and will have a meaningful and positive impact for Rhode Islanders and their families. We look forward to digging into the specifics of the package and to working with the General Assembly to prioritize housing once again.”

Here are the bills introduced today: