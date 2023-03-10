Some local rising stars join a pair of music legends in town this weekend for concerts around the state. Get out there and support live music!

Friday: Don’t miss the indie-rock sounds of Youngest Sun, a rising local band playing a free show at the Galactic Theatre in Warren. Check out the band’s cool vibe here: ▶︎ Youngest Sun EP | Youngest Sun (bandcamp.com) and then head to the show! Last Self opens around 9PM. Click here for details.

Friday: The Nervous Eaters were an underground proto-punk band who got their start in Boston’s gritty clubs in the mid-1970’s. Don’t miss their reunion show at the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River Friday night. Local heroes Mark Cutler and the Men of Great Courage Open at 8PM. Click here for details.

Friday: A pair of top local Americana acts are at Union Station Brewery in Providence when High Plains and Ben Shaw play an evening at the venerable downtown hang. Both acts nominated for Motif music awards this year – music begins around 9PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Mavis Staples has been singing for over 60 years and has collaborated with everyone from Bob Dylan to Prince. She’s played the Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals numerous times and this weekend, she’s headlining a show at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich. Americana soul and blues band Dwight and Nicole open at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Providence Performing Arts Center presents The Simon and Garfunkel Story, a mult-media production that tells the story of the one of the greatest duos of all-time, using their music, state of the art projection photos, and original film footage. Click here for details.

Sunday: “The Boss,” is on his first US tour with the E Street Band since 2016, and by all accounts, Bruce Springsteen‘s shows continue to be legendary. He’s playing the first of two area shows this weekend at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday and then returns on Monday, March 20th to the T.D. Garden in Boston. Tickets are pricey, but still available for both shows. Click here for details on the Mohegan show.