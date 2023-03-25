The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

March 26 – April 1, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Eastbound Left Lane Closure- 3/27- 12 pm to 3 pm

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 3/28 and 3/30- 7 am to 3 pm

Westbound Open Road Tolling (ORT) Lane Closure- 3/29- 7 am to 3 pm

Eastbound Open Road Tolling (ORT) Lane Closure- 3/31- 7 am to 3 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Eastbound Left Lane Closure- 3/27- 9 am to 12 pm



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

Single Lane Closure- Hummocks Avenue (under Sakonnet River Bridge overpass)- 3/30- 7 am to 3 pm

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

March 25 – 31, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), all lanes shift to the left. Use caution when traveling through the area and do not slow down or change lanes. All lanes go through. Those wishing to take the State Offices/Rte. 146 exit (Exit 38/old Exit 23) should stay to the right.



Providence: I-95 North, at the Exit 37 (old Exit 22) interchange, various ramps will be closed for steel installation, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow sighed detour.



Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 37 to Exit 39, alternating lane closures for wall work/demolition, Sun. – Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Providence: Rte. 6, from Dean St. to Memorial Blvd., road closed for steel installation, Sun. Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detour



Providence: Park St. North, from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for wall installation, Mon. – Fri., 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: Ashburton St., from West River St. to Charles St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, a lane split is in place, with two lanes to the left, and one to the right. All lanes go through to I-95; those wishing to use the Gano St. exit must stay to the right of the split.



East Providence: Waterfront Dr., from Warren Ave. to the new temporary crossover, is closed for drainage and utility work, through spring 2023.

Advertisement

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, left lane closures to install a new traffic pattern, Fri. night (March 24), 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Effective Sat. morning (March 25), travel lanes through the construction zone for the Rte. 146 bridges replacement project will shift to the right and be reduced from three to two.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Smithfield: I-295, under Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), various lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: I-295 North, from Rte. 37 C-3 to Rte. 6, rolling roadblocks for overhead sign supports, Tues., 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cranston: I-295 North, from Rte. 37 to Rte. 6, rolling roadblock for sign work, Tues., 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, left lane closures to install a new traffic pattern, Fri. night (March 24), 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Effective Sat. morning (March 25), travel lanes through the construction zone for the Rte. 146 bridges replacement project will shift to the right and be reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, under I-295, lane shifts for barrier installation, Fri. night (March 31), 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Effective Sat. morning (April 1), the Rte. 146 service roads will shift to the right, and mainline Rte. 146 to the left.



Lincoln: I-295, from Rte. 122 to Rte. 7, alternating lane closures for barrier installation, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for preconstruction activities, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Lincoln: On the ramp from I-295 South to Rte. 146 North, on-ramp closed for preconstruction activities, Sun. night, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: On the service road ramp from Rte. 146 South to I-295 South, on-ramp, plus one lane on Rte. 99 after the bridge to the ramp, closed for preconstruction activities, Mon. night, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: On the ramp from I-295 North to Rte. 146 South, on-ramp closed for preconstruction activities, Tues. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Lincoln/North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd., from Woodland Rd. to Rte. 146, road closed for utility work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Advertisement

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

At the former off-ramp from Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South over Amtrak, expect noise for demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.-6 a.m.

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

Rte. 6 East, a temporary ramp is now in place, connecting Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South. The Plainfield St. on-ramp is also providing access to both Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 East.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, from the 6/10 split to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 146, before and after the Twin River Rd. Bridge, left lane closures for bridge work, Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.



Learn more about the project

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Weekday

Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East, alternating lane closures for electrical and drainage work, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



East Providence: Rte. 114A (Pleasant St.), from just North of the Hunts Mill Bridge to Ledge Rd./Fall River Ave., alternating one way traffic for granite curb removal, Mon., 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: A new traffic signal will be installed Thursday night at the intersection of JT Connell Hwy and JT Connell Connector. Traffic coming from Downtown Newport will go straight through the new intersection toward the roundabout. From there, drivers can easily access the Navy Base, RK Shopping Center, Admiral Kalbfus Road or other roads in the North End heading toward Middletown. Drivers from Downtown Newport will turn right onto the Connector Road to access the Pell Bridge. Drivers from the North End headed to Downtown Newport will use the roundabout and head south on JT Connell Highway and go straight through the new intersection toward Downtown.

Newport: Motorists should watch for alternating lane closures and construction vehicles frequently entering/ exiting the work zones along Admiral Kalbfus Rd., JT Connell Hwy, JT Connell Connector Rd., and Halsey Blvd.

Newport: Occasional lane shifts may be possible for striping operations weekdays through the project area.

Learn more about the project

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from Green End Ave. to East Main Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closure

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

New Traffic Pattern

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Weekday

Cumberland: I-295 North, from Diamond Hill Rd. to Mass. line, left lane closed for drainage work, Mon. – Sat. (April 1, 2023), 5:30 a.m. -3 a.m.

Smithfield: Rte. 44 West, from Cedar Swamp Rd. to Dancroft St., right lane closed for drainage work, Mon., 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Lincoln: New River Rd., from Kennedy Blvd. to Mussey Brook Bridge, right shoulder closed for utility work, Wed. – Fri., 7 a.m. -3:30 p.m.



Smithfield: Rte. 116, from Harris Ave. to West Reservoir Rd., left lane shift for striping, Mon., 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

South County

Weekday

Narragansett: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), from Beach St./Dunes Club, partial lane closures for construction, Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

North Kingstown/Narragansett: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), from Beach St. in North Kingstown to the Sprague Bridge in Narragansett, shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

West Bay

Route 5 Improvements

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.

Learn more about the project