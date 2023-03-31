The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

April 2 – 8, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Eastbound Right Lane Closure- 4/3- 9 am to 3 pm

Eastbound Open Road Tolling (ORT) Lane Closure- 4/4- 9 am to 3 pm

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 4/5 and 4/7- 7 am to 3 pm

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

April 1 – 7, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), all lanes shift to the left. Use caution when traveling through the area and do not slow down or change lanes. All lanes go through. Those wishing to take the State Offices/Rte. 146 exit (Exit 38/old Exit 23) should stay to the right.

Advertisement

Providence: I-95 North, at the Exit 37 (old Exit 22) interchange, various ramps closed for bridge demolition, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.- 5 a.m. Follow sighed detour.

Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 37A to Exit 39, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun. – Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.

Providence: Park St. North, from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for construction, Mon. – Fri., 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Ashburton St. South, from West River St. to Charles St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, a lane split is in place, with two lanes to the left, and one to the right. All lanes go through to I-95; those wishing to use the Gano St. exit must stay to the right of the split.

East Providence: Waterfront Dr., from Warren Ave. to the new temporary crossover, is closed for drainage and utility work, through spring 2023. East



Providence/Providence: I-195 West, at Exit 1D (Gano St.), exit closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: The on-ramps from Warren Ave./Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Taunton Ave. to I-195 West, will be closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Advertisement

Overnight

Pawtucket: I-95 North, from Exit 43 to the Mass. line, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Smithfield: I-295, under Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), various lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: I-295 South, just past Exit 31, shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.-Wed., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cumberland: I-295, from Diamond Hill Rd. to the Mass. line, left lane closed for drainage work, Mon. & Tues. (I-295 North and South), and Wed.-Sat., April 8 (I-295 North), 6 a.m.-3 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: I-295 South, at Exit 18A (Rte. 146 South), exit closed for construction, Sun. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour. Lincoln: I-295 North, at Exit 18B (Rte. 146 North), exit closed for construction, Mon. and Tues. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: I-295, from Rte. 122 to Rte. 7, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Lincoln: The on-ramp from Rte. 146 South to I-295 North, closed for construction, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln/North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Lincoln/North Smithfield: Rte. 99 South, at Rte. 146, right lane closed for construction, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd., from Rte. 146 to Woodland Rd., road closed for utility work, Sun.-Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd., from Rte. 146 to Old Sayles Hill Rd., road closed for utility work, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

At the former off-ramp from Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South over Amtrak, expect noise for demolition, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

Rte. 6 East, a temporary ramp is now in place, connecting Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South. The Plainfield St. on-ramp is also providing access to both Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 East.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, from the 6/10 split to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 530 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Overnight

East Greenwich: Rte. 4, under Rte. 2, shoulder closures for a bridge inspection, Sun. and Thurs. nights, 8:30 p.m.- 5 a.m.



Johnston: Rte. 6, under Rte. 6A, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon.-Wed. nights, 8:30 p.m.-4:30 a.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146, before and after the Twin River Rd. Bridge, left lane closures for bridge work, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-7 a.m.

Weekday

Providence: Rte. 6 East, just after the Atwells Ave. overpass, right shoulder closures for utility work, Mon.-Thurs., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146, at Rte. 116, ramp narrowing with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.



Learn more about the project

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Weekday

Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East, alternating lane closures for electrical and drainage work, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 6 (Hartford Ave.), from Reservoir Ave. to I-295 South off- and on-ramps, partial right lane closures, with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Pawtucket: Division St., at the Division St. Bridge over the Seekonk River, alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.Back to top

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Weekday

Barrington: Rte. 114 (County Rd.), at Maple Ave., alternating one-way traffic for traffic signal work, Mon., 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.



Barrington: Rte. 114 (County Rd.), at #186, alternating one-way traffic for traffic signal work, Tues., 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.



Bristol: Rte. 114 (Hope St.), at Asylum Rd., alternating one-way traffic for traffic signal work, Wed., 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m.



Bristol: Rte. 136 (Metacom Ave.), at Bayview Ave., alternating one-way traffic for traffic signal work, Wed., 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.



Warren: Schoolhouse Rd., from Rte. 136 (Market St.) to Long Lane, alternating one-way traffic for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: A new traffic signal will be installed Thursday night at the intersection of JT Connell Hwy and JT Connell Connector. Traffic coming from Downtown Newport will go straight through the new intersection toward the roundabout. From there, drivers can easily access the Navy Base, RK Shopping Center, Admiral Kalbfus Road or other roads in the North End heading toward Middletown. Drivers from Downtown Newport will turn right onto the Connector Road to access the Pell Bridge. Drivers from the North End headed to Downtown Newport will use the roundabout and head south on JT Connell Highway and go straight through the new intersection toward Downtown.

Newport: Motorists should watch for alternating lane closures and construction vehicles frequently entering/ exiting the work zones along Admiral Kalbfus Rd., JT Connell Hwy, JT Connell Connector Rd., and Halsey Blvd.

Newport: Occasional lane shifts may be possible for striping operations weekdays through the project area.

Learn more about the project

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from Green End Ave. to East Main Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closure

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

New Traffic Pattern

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Weekday

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), over I-295, right lane closed, narrowed lanes and frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone, with driveways/walkways blocked for sidewalk work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 116 South, from Amica Ctr. Blvd. to Rte. 146, partial right lane closure, with a lane shift and frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone for construction, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 116, at Rte. 146, ramp narrowing with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Weekday

Narragansett: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), from Beach St./Dunes Club, various lane closures for construction, Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



North Kingstown/Narragansett: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), from Beach St. in North Kingstown to the Sprague Bridge in Narragansett, shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Thurs., 6:30a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Fri., 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

West Bay

Route 5 Improvements

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.

Learn more about the project

Weekday

Warwick: Rte. 117 (Centerville Rd.), from #833 to Hardig Rd., narrowed lanes in a moving operation for survey work, Wed. and Thurs., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.