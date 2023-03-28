The Rhythm and Roots Festival today announced the lineup for the 2023 festival happening Labor Day Weekend in Charlestown. The lineup features new and returning artists including Greensky Bluegrass, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, and the Robert Cray Band.

The festival takes place over three days from September 1-3 at Ninigret Park in Charlestown. This year is the 25th anniversary of the event that was taken over by Good Works Live, a Hartford, CT concert promoter.

As always, the festival promises a strong New Orleans vibe and more. Additional bands scheduled to play include JJ Grey and Mofro, Tuba Skinny, The Infamous Stringdusters, Shinyribs, The Revelers, Dustbowl Revival, Steve Riley &The Mamou Playboys and many more.

Local and regional artists on the schedule include Ward Hayden and the Outliers, Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez with Sin Sisters, and the Knickerbocker All-Stars.

For further information and tickets, click here.