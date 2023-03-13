Rep. Michelle McGaw and the Rhode Island State Committee of the New England for Offshore Wind Coalition today announced that they are hosting an educational event on offshore wind.

The event, scheduled for Monday, March 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Little Compton Community Center, 34 Commons St., will provide the public with the facts surrounding offshore wind, according to a press release sent on Representative McGaw’s behalf from the Rhode Island Legislative Press and Public Information Bureau.

Topics will include the climate crisis, emissions reductions, economic benefits, and wildlife protections. The event is free, but space is limited, so registration, available at tinyurl.com/offshorewindfacts is recommended.

The event will provide the opportunity to hear from experts in the field, including fishermen, scientists, wildlife advocates, and professors who will share their knowledge and insights on offshore wind.

“Offshore wind is one of Rhode Island’s greatest opportunities to contribute and benefit from renewable energy for a cleaner, more sustainable future. Rhode Islanders must have complete, scientifically accurate information about how offshore wind works. Our goal is to have experts present the facts, dispel common misconceptions, and answer questions about what offshore wind projects mean for Rhode Island,” said Representative McGaw (D-Dist. 71, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton).