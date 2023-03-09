People’s Credit Union has begun major renovations to its branch at 858 West Main Road in Middletown.

The welcoming and innovative redesign, expected to be completed in July, is focused on providing an even higher level of personal member service as well as a number of self-service technology upgrades. Although the branch lobby will be closed during the renovations, the five-lane drive-up and drive-up ATM will be open. Expanded branch hours at the Credit Union’s Newport and Portsmouth locations are also available.

For the redesign, People’s engaged PW Campbell, a leading financial services design firm based in Pittsburgh, PA. The actual construction is being performed by area contractors and subcontractors.

Renderings of the new branch design can be seen here.

“The latest proven technologies and industry best practices were incorporated into the branch redesign,” stated Jane McDurman, Vice President of Retail Administration, People’s Credit Union in a statement. “By having PW Campbell partner with knowledgeable and skilled area contractors, we are confident that the renovated branch will meet, and hopefully exceed our members’ expectations,“ she added.

“As technology creates better ways for us to serve our members and for our members to serve themselves, People’s Credit Union is committed to making those investments,” offered Sean Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, People’s Credit Union. “The new Middletown branch redesign will provide members these options, along with the exceptional personal attention that the Credit Union has always been known for,” Daly further stated.

Drive-up hours for the Middletown branch with expanded lobby hours at the Newport and Portsmouth branches are: