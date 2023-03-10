The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will host a public meeting at the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) Newport Campus on Monday, March 13, 2023, from 6 pm to 7 pm to update the community on the construction of the Pell Bridge Ramps project and discuss what to expect this construction season.

If you would like to sign up for our project updates or view project-related information and graphics, visit the project page, www.ridot.net/PellBridgeRamps.

The meeting hall is accessible to persons with disabilities. RIDOT provides reasonable accommodations and/or language assistance free of charge upon request, as available. For accommodations or language assistance, please contact RIDOT, jody.richards@dot.ri.gov. Requests should be made at least 72 hours before the meeting.