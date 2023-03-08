With the recent legalization of recreational cannabis for Rhode Island’s adults comes a significant influx of access to the drug, and make no mistake about it, this means easier access for our youth as well.

This realistic fact influences the many physical and mental health concerns surrounding children and cannabis use, but in particular, we believe the danger of young drivers behind the wheel while high is a significant concern for not only our children, but also everyone else on our state’s roads.

Our great fear is that, with the stigmatization of cannabis receding due to legalization, our young drivers will forget, ignore or fail to understand the very real and serious danger that arises when driving under the influence of cannabis. Both of us have extensive experience working with and protecting our state’s youth, including many years of work at Providence nonprofits and decades of experience with the Rhode Island State Police, and we both know that in order to save lives, our student drivers must understand the tragic consequences that are possible while driving high.

It is for this reason, to protect our children and others on the roads, that we have introduced legislation requiring a very effective program to be taught in all of Rhode Island’s driver education classes.

Entitled “Shifting Gears: The Blunt Truth About Marijuana and Driving,” this program comes from the Automobile Association of America (AAA). It provides evidence-based information about the dangers of cannabis-impaired driving and explains the physical and cognitive processes that are affected by cannabis. Other topics handled in the program include discussing alternate methods of transportation and demonstrating a driver’s susceptibility to this impairment and the potentially severe consequences that can occur while driving under the influence of cannabis. To be clear, this is all critical information that our young drivers need to know and understand before getting behind the wheel, especially if they have been or are considering illegally using cannabis while underage.

With legalization of recreational cannabis, Rhode Island has entered uncharted territory and we must do everything we can to protect the health and safety of our children while the state adjusts to the new normal of legal cannabis. Requiring that this course be taught in our driver education classes is a vital component of keeping cannabis-induced tragedy off of our roadways and we ask for your support for this life-saving piece of legislation.

Rep. Julie A. Casimiro, a Democrat, represents District 31 in North Kingstown and Exeter. Sen. David P. Tikoian, a Democrat, represents District 22 in Smithfield, Lincoln and North Providence.