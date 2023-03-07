Newport, Rhode Island is known world-wide for its breathtaking scenic beauty and its rich, cultural history. As Newport residents, either by birth or by choice, we benefit from the diverse cultural heritage that has defined our island community for centuries, and we each have important roles to play in its evolution and preservation for future generations. Over the past 80 years, our community has been keenly focused on preserving and protecting our architectural heritage.



Preservation formed the backbone of Newport’s tourism-based economy. It was the foresight of Katherine Warren, and other early preservation pioneers, to protect Newport’s gilded age mansions, that has provided our city with year-round visitors from all over the world. While our cultural tourism has expanded to include world-class music, art, and sports, it is their setting in and alongside one of the greatest concentrations of American architecture that sets Newport apart.



Preservation has also breathed life into Newport’s neighborhoods. Doris Duke’s vision in implementing then cutting-edge plans for the spot restoration of neglected houses in the historic districts of Newport, encouraged residents to return to the downtown areas. Her team’s preservation work reinforced the value of our colonial city and waterfront at a time when redevelopment’s bulldozers were demolishing vast sections of downtown Newport.



Newport’s historic buildings and districts are recognized as being of national significance and all are linked directly to the Secretary/Department of the Interior’s National Register of Historic Places. Protecting and preserving our historic and architectural resources is underscored and reinforced by both our State and Federal governments. This spring the Newport City Council and the Historic District Commission will be receiving training from such officials.



The City’s approach to historic preservation is not something that will change without careful and deliberate planning, in an open and transparent forum. Let me be clear – any change will be publicly discussed and vetted, with input from experts in the field of historic preservation. We need to be proactive about facing the challenges ahead, and we are lucky to have so many committed and knowledgeable people willing to work with us.



On a personal note, my wife Alicia and I live in a 1777 home on the Point. We’ve both been involved with preservation non-profits for over fifteen years. This is our third historic property and the sixth I’ve called home. We take our stewardship and historic standards seriously. And I am reminded every day that we might never had had the opportunity to own a colonial home were it not for the vision of early preservationists and the continued good work of Newport residents, past and present, all committed to preserving and maintaining our community’s historic resources.



Rest assured that eighty years on, our cultural heritage is alive and well, and Newport’s preservation future is bright.