McCANN, William Francis passed March 18, 2023. Born in Newport, RI, March 4, 1930. He married Patricia Yule and was married for 62 years. They moved to Clearwater, Florida in 1971. He worked with Sears for 20 years when he retired and opened his security/locksmith company, Suncoast Security. He is survived by his children, Robert McCann and his wife Carol of Dunedin. His son, William of Pinellas Park, son, Peter and wife Rachel of Elizbethon, TN; daughter, Jean Schienle of Dunedin. He was a lifetime member of the VFW as he served in the Navy after high school. He could often be found singing on Karoke night at the American Legion, posts 7 and 119. He has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who will miss him.