Tudora Rosu, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on March 8, 2023 at Westerly Hospital from a long illness.

She was born on May 22, 1938, in Bucharest, Romania. She became a hydraulic engineer and moved to the United States in 1993 to be with her daughter, Elena. She moved to Newport in 2003. Tudora was known to her family and friends as “Dora” and “Mamitza”. She was beloved by everyone as an attentive and compassionate listener who possessed a dry, and often situationally inappropriate, sense of humor. She was a joy and blessing to all. Dora was a great lover of nature and of all God’s creatures. Her many pets learned to understand English and Romanian fluently. She spoke with them constantly and was unreserved in her affection.

Dora is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Elena and Ray Herrmann of Trumbull, Connecticut, as well as the extended Herrmann Family of Ray’s siblings: Tom and his wife Hove; Barbara and her husband Tom; Carol; and their children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 3-5pm in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. Burial will be private.

