Newport, RI, The Rev. Col. Everett H. Greene, U.S.A., Ret., 94, of Newport, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 in Newport Hospital. He was the husband of the late Norma (Clow) Greene.

Born in Providence, he is the son of the late Stephen Henry and Flora (Fournier) Greene.

The Rev. Greene leaves his children; David Stuart Greene, and his wife Tammi Olson of Greeley, CO, Stephen Greene, and his wife Ellen Rohan of Silver Spring, MD and Meredith Anne Guy, and her husband James Robison of Citrus Heights, CA.

He also leaves his grandchildren; Jeremy Guy (Rachel), Kristin Guy, Lauren Guy, Sarah Roemer, Joel Robison, (Cherry), Joshua Greene, (Morgan), Ian Sweet, (Camille) Skyler Greene, Abbey Uffelman and Aidan Uffelman, as well as three great-grandchildren.

His funeral will be held, Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM in St. Columba’s, The Berkeley Memorial Chapel, 55 Vaucluse Avenue, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Columba’s, The Berkeley Chapel, Middletown, RI