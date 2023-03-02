Sharon Lee Parker-Andrade, 69, of Providence, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Rhode Island Hospital.

Sharon, also known as Shay, was born on May 11, 1953, in Newport, RI to the late Samuel K. (Sr.) and Martha L. (Wiginton) Parker. She was educated in the Newport school system and a graduate of Rogers High School. Early in her career, Sharon worked at JC Penney, in the gift-wrapping department, New Visions for Newport County and MB Management. However, her most rewarding career was as a teacher’s aide and union rep for the Providence School Department, where she worked for over 20 years.

Sharon will be remembered for her kind-hearted nature, her laughter, compassion, and gift-giving. She had a generous nature and made sure that all her family received gifts and cards on their birthdays and holidays. She was known to enjoy shopping locally and on QVC and the HSN and was able to fill bins with gifts for the future. Sharon was so well loved by her friends, that she was in “everyone’s” wedding.

Sharon’s health recently took a downturn and prevented her from sending her annual Christmas cards and gifts to her friends and loved ones. Although she was bravely battling her own healthcare issues, she wanted everyone to know she had not forgotten about them. She will be sorely missed. The joys of Sharon’s life were the sons she raised with her partner Paul G. Andrade. Michael, Demetrius and Matthew and their children were the focus of her love and attention.

Sharon was preceded in her death by her parents, Samuel K Parker Sr, and Martha L (Wiginton) Parker, her brother Walter Parker, her sister and brother in-law, Elaine N. (Parker) Lewis and Robert W. Lewis, Jr. Her sister Phyllis Parker. Her nephews Jeffery A. Parker and Brent Davis, her niece, Denice L. Franklin. She is survived by her partner Paul G. Andrade of Providence, her sons Michael, Demetrius, and Matthew Andrade of Providence, a bonus daughter Patricia Brown of Maryland. Siblings Edna M. Davis of Newport, Samuel K. Parker, Jr., of Middletown, Roslyn Brown of San Diego, CA, and Ralph Parker of Coventry. She leaves behind grandchildren, Vayshawn, Olivia, Mikel, Autumn, Navi, Sumher, Wynter, Ladell, Bentley, Ariyah, Matteson, London, Lezhae, Legacy, Jayden, Amaya, Aahmonyea and Reign. In addition to her lifelong friends Cheryl Butler and Debbie Washington, she also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nephew and great-great-niece, cousins, and friends. Her kindness, care and joy will be remembered by those who loved her and those whom she loved.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and a Memorial Service at 1pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.