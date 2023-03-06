Olga A. DeMello, 94, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died on March 4, 2023. She was the wife of the late Raymond DeMello.

Born in New Bedford, MA on January 27, 1929, she was the daughter of Frank and Virginia (Amaral) Botelho. A lifelong Middletown resident, she was a communicant of St. Lucy’s Church. For many years she worked in the Newport School Department Lunch program.

Olga is survived by two sons, Steven DeMello and his wife Deborah of Tiverton, RI and James DeMello and his wife Frances of Greene, RI, one sister Virginia Jennings of Newport, and 5 grandsons, Michael, Marc, Ryan, Christopher and Kyle, and 11 Great-Grandchildren.

Olga is preceded in death by her siblings, Almorinda Medeiros, Agnes Michael, Louis Botelho, Manuel Botelho, Frank Botelho, Alfred Botelho, Joseph Botelho, George Botelho, and Richard Botelho.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 10 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Rd, Middletown. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.