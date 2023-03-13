JohnMichael Skaggs, 72, of Middletown, RI, died on March 11, 2023, in the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. He was the husband of Diana (Campagna) Skaggs for 45 years.

Born in Fort Pierce, FL, on September 11, 1950, he was the son of the late William and Amanda (Adams) Skaggs.

JohnMichael served our nation in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War Era. Once he and Diana married, they spent much of their life together working side by side with adults who had developmental disabilities and youth who were emotionally disturbed. Once JohnMichael retired, he was able to attend to his other desires – that of history, storytelling and music. So, he became a tour guide with Destination North America and joined the Newport Round Table Writers group which resulted in an anthology titled ‘Walls & Bridges’. His friend Mark Gorman and wife Anne had spoken of having a concert for those in need. This was the beginning of “Singing for Shelter” which JohnMichael was involved with for several years. Having had the opportunity to bring 5 adopted dogs into their life together, JohnMichael spent endless hours with each of his buddies.

JohnMichael is survived by his wife; Diana C. Skaggs, his children; Todd (Clare Robinson) Skaggs, of Epsom Surrey, UK, Travis (Meggin Juraska) Skaggs, of New York, NY, and his grandchildren; Scarlett, Louis, and Nora.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to a charity of your choice.