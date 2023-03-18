Francis W. Ingersoll, Jr., 85 of Beacon Street, Middletown, RI, formerly of 15 Howard Street, Newport, died on Thursdsay, March 16, 2023 at home. He was the husband of Maryalice “Mimi”(Guevremont) Ingersoll.

Born in South Boston, MA on February 1, 1938, he was the son of the late Francis W. and Estelle (Luzio) Ingersoll. Mr. Ingersoll served in the United States Navy for nearly 30 years, including 3 years in Vietnam. After retiring from the Navy in 1979 he became the sexton at St. Mary’s Church for 3 years. He then started the Handy Varity Store on Thames Street until he sold it in 2000. Frank was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, a life member of the VFW Post 406, the Knights of Columbus, the Vietnam Vets Association and the Fleet Reserve Association. Francis was an avid New England Sports fan.

Besides his wife of 60 years, he is survived by his sons Francis W. Ingersoll, III and his wife Fran of Portsmouth, Stephen Joseph Ingersoll, Charles A. Ingersoll and his former wife Naomi all of Middletown, and Brian A. Ingersoll and his wife Jennifer McFarland of Newport, his brother Paul Ingersoll of Norwood, MA, his sister Doris Brock of Massachusetts; six grandchildren, Josh, Zachary, Ethan, Nathaniel and Aaron, and Madison Belle Ingersoll. He also leaves his longest friend from the Navy, Richard “Birky” Birkhiemer.

He was preceded in death by his sisters Alice McHugh, Jean Pratt and Marie McHugh his favorite dog Lexy.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 19 from 2:00pm-5:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

His funeral will be held on Monday, March 20 at with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Mary’s Church, Spring Street, Newport. Burial will be in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. A celebration of life will be held at the Newport Elks from 2-6pm Monday afternoon.

