Frances S. (Perry) Escobar, 77, of Middletown, RI., passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of Jesus to her heavenly home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday March 3, 2023.

She was the wife of 60 years to the late Manuel Escobar and beloved dog mom of Sheba, Emma, and Nikey who were happily waiting to be reunited with her.

Born in Newport, RI on September 16, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Amy Perry. Frances was an avid lover of the beach and found her peace among the ocean waves. She loved to travel with friends and family on many cruises over the years.

She is survived by her sons Manuel Escobar Jr. of Portsmouth, RI, David Escobar of Myrtle Beach, SC, Michael Escobar of Middletown, RI and her daughter Suzanne Kane of Swansea, MA. Her eight grandchildren Laci, Brittany, Kayla, Adrianna, Manuel III, Sophyia, Cheyenne, and Sierra and her great grandchildren Noah, Audrey Gus, Luca and Sarah Beth. She is also survived by her sisters Amy E. Vars of Jensen Beach, FL, Debra Gibbs of Newport RI, Carmen Scott of Middletown, RI and Susie Samuels of Newport, RI

Calling hours will be held on Sunday March 12, 2023, from 4-6 pm in Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday March 13, 2023 at 10:00 am in Jesus Saviour Church in Newport.

Burial will follow in Newport Memorial Park , 123 Howland ave in Middletown RI

