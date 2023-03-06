With great sadness, her family mourns the loss of Ericka Morris, who passed away too soon on March 1, 2023. She had the most beautiful smile and spirit that lit up each room she entered. Ericka truly loved life and her family. She was an energetic and vibrant person, never missing a family gathering and a good laugh.

During her high school years at Middletown, she had many wonderful friends. Following high school, Ericka attended classes at Roger Williams University. Her favorite subject and what she was most passionate about was the arts. She could take the most beautiful photos and would often draw things that inspired her.

She will be deeply missed by all that loved her.

Funeral services for Ericka will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ericka’s memory to the Middletown Prevention Coalition, https://link.memorial/donateMPC. The vision of MPC is to build the capacity of the coalition and the community to reduce youth substance use and create a safe, and healthy, Middletown where our youth can thrive and achieve their greatest potential.