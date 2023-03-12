Douglas George Lally, 55, of Middletown, RI, died on March 8, 2023, at home with his family by his side.

Born in Westwood, NJ, on January 18, 1968, he was the son of Paul and Shirley (Little) Lally.

Doug honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy. He served on the Battleship USS Wisconsin and briefly on the Battleship USS Iowa during the first Gulf War. He worked as an Aerographers Mate which involved reporting the weather to his shipmates via closed circuit television. His efforts were critical to the success of the ship’s mission. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1991 earning the rank of AG3.

Doug graduated from the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University and attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He was an accomplished actor and his potential as an actor became evident in high school with lead roles in McBeth, Our Town and Equus. He performed at the renowned Edinburgh International Festival during his senior year of college. His immense talent as an actor was recognized when he received the New Jersey Theater Award for best acting. His best performance was considered to be in the very challenging role of Coriolanus performed on the grounds of the North Carolina State capital. Doug was a very talented photographer as well specializing in portraits and some weddings as well.

Doug was a very kind, generous and unassuming person who would go out of his way to help anyone in need. He will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him. Rest in peace. Your spirit will live on in our hearts forever!

Doug is survived by his parents, Paul and Shirley Lally, of Portsmouth, his brother, Jim Lally, of Middletown, his aunt, Lillian Britt-Little, and cousins, Rachel Britt-Little and Ali Molloy.

Doug is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Evelyn Mullaghy, his maternal grandparents, James and Irene Little, and his uncle, Edmund Britt.

A Memorial Service with Military Funeral Honors will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Burial will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.