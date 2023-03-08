Douglas Connors, 62, of Tiverton, RI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at home with his loved ones after courageously fighting cancer for over a year.

Doug is survived by his wife, Melissa (Sylvia) Connors of Tiverton and Wethersfield CT, his son, Douglas Paul, his daughter, Angela (Fisher), and his Australian Shepherd, Bear. Doug also leaves his brother, Paul Connors of West Palm Beach, FL and sister, Cheryl C Gouse of Barrington, RI. He was the son of the late Lucille S and Paul D Connors.

Doug was always, first and foremost, a dedicated, caring, and nurturing family man, having spent much of his time and energy in making plans with and providing for his son Douglas as well as in spending his free time on activities with him. Doug was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island. He worked most recently in the insurance industry and has worked in the past for the State of RI and in cable television. Doug was an avid Red Sox, Patriots, and Harley-Davidson fan. He had a sense of humor all could appreciate and kept hold of this even through his final days. He will be missed every single day.

Funeral Services for Doug will be private.

As Doug’s primary focus was to provide for his son’s education, a memorial education fund has been set up and the family asks that in lieu of flowers or any other donation, please contribute to that fund, The Douglas P Connors College Fund. Please send to Venmo (@Melissa-Connors-23), through Zelle at (msconnors@live.com) or mail to Douglas Paul Connors, 1 Mill St #1213, Tiverton RI 02878.