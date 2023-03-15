Welch (Morris, Potter, Green), Barbara (Nana) F.

December 5, 1945 – March 10, 2023

After a brave and determined battle with a sudden illness, Barbara earned her wings and flew to the Lord and her dearly departed family on Friday, 10 March, .2023.

Barbara is predeceased by her father Manuel Morris, her mother Mary (Marshall) Morris, her brother Manuel (Sonny) Morris Jr., her soulmate and devoted husband Lawrence (Larry) Welch, and her son-in­ laws, Jeffrey Capps and Tony Clarke. Barbara is also predeceased by many uncles, aunts, and cousins (Marshall’s, Morris’, Homen’s, and Alves’) all of Middletown, RI.

She leaves two daughters, Patricia (Patti) Potter Clarke (Chris Blacklock), Mary-Frances (Mimi) Potter Capps, a stepdaughter, Karen Foster, three granddaughters, Kira Clarke, Cheyenne Capps, Crystal Foster Capps, one great-grandson, Noah Clarke, Godson Edward Welch, and one “work son”, John Faustino. She also leaves many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews in Arkansas, California, Georgia, Illinois, New Jerse·y, Virginia, and of course, Rhode Island.

Barbara was a Native Newporter, who attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, Rogers High School, and the ”Newport School of Hairdressing”. She graduated in 1969 under the tutelage of ”Miss Dot”. She started her career at Michaels Beauty Salon on Bellevue Avenue and worked at various salons on the Island including Mr. Ron’s (Broadway), Mike’s Lords & Ladies (Aquidneck Shopping Center), and Newport Hairquarters (Middletown Polo Center).

In 1987, Barbara obtained her GED and applied for a position with the U.S. Government. She was hired at Naval Undersea Systems Center (NUSC) in 1987, later known as Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) in 1992. Barbara stayed employed until the time of her passing.

She was a woman of undeterminable strength and unknown talents. Barbara had many talents, including knitting, crocheting, needlework, cake decorate, and a myriad of other things. Although a great procrastinator, we’re not sure if anything is finished!

She was well known for her distinctive hairstyle, impeccable makeup, and absolute ageless beauty. Often appearing stoic, she was an observer and one of the best listeners anyone could speak to.

Regardless of what was said, she always kept her “poker face” and unshakable appearance.

She unknowingly touched the lives of so many. Her place can not and will not ever be filled. She is irreplaceable and was a true original.

Calling hours will be held on Friday March 17, 2023 from 2-7 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday March 18, 2023, at 8:00 am from the funeral home,

with her Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 am in St. Lucy’s Church in Middletown.

Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane in Middletown.