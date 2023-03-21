Middletown, RI -Anthony James McCallum Cooper, 61, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died on March 13, 2023 after a brief illness, at Newport Hospital.

Born in Orford, England, on August 10, 1961, He was the son of James and Naomi (McCallum) Cooper.

Tony served in the Army, and after leaving the Army, Tony worked as a truck driver for Newport Specialty foods for many years.

Anthony is survived by his brothers, Derek Cooper, of MD, and Nick Cooper of Newport.

Anthony is preceded in death by his brother Paul Cooper.

At his request, services will be private.