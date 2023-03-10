The Rogers High School Winter Music Concert on Thursday night was cause for more than just one celebration. Not only was it Rogers’ first concert since the pandemic, but Newport Festivals Foundation also made a surprise announcement that every Senior at RHS would be receiving a free ticket to the Sunday of the 2023 Newport Jazz Festival.

“This is our way of celebrating the return of the RHS music program” said Dan Swain, Director of Programs and Development for Newport Festivals Foundation. “The pandemic really did serious damage to music programs in this state. But the music educators in Newport County have done a fantastic job making sure the programs not only returned, but came back even stronger than before — not every district in RI can say the same. Our hope is that seniors from Rogers will attend the Newport Jazz Festival and be inspired to continue engaging with music for the rest of their lives”.

“Seeing Rogers students performing again is something really special,” said Richard Stanley, Band Director of Rogers High School. “Also strengthening the relationship between Rogers and the Newport Festivals is always important. It’s also really special that Rogers seniors have the opportunity to participate in such a vibrant and historic music venue that’s right in our backyard”.

This initiative is part of NFF’s “George Wein Memorial Fund”, named in honor of the festivals’ founder, the program brings young people from all over the world to experience the Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals free of charge. To learn more click here.

Funding for the George Wein Scholars Program is provided by the Joyce and George Wein Foundation, the Marilyn and James Simons Charitable Foundation and Robert Smith.