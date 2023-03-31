The Newport County Board of REALTORS® is pleased to announce that it will offer two $1,000 scholarships for college-bound students in Newport County. The scholarship is based on a combination of financial needs, scholastics, and extra-curricular activities.

Who is Eligible?

Any college-bound student residing in Newport County can apply for the scholarship, regardless of where they plan to attend school. The scholarship is designed to help students who demonstrate a strong commitment to academic excellence and have a financial need.

What are the Requirements?

Applicants must demonstrate financial need, academic achievement, and involvement in extra-curricular activities to be eligible for the scholarship. This scholarship is intended to help those students who are committed to achieving their academic goals and have demonstrated a strong commitment to their community.

Where to Get an Application?

Applications for the scholarship will be available at your local guidance office or online at https://newportrealtor.com/ wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ 2023-NCBR-Scholarship- Application.pdf . The applications will be sent to the local high schools by the end of March 2023. The deadline for submitting the applications is May 1, 2023.

The Newport County Board of REALTORS® is committed to supporting the education of college-bound students in Newport County. By offering these scholarships, the Board hopes to encourage and assist students who have demonstrated academic excellence, financial need, and a strong commitment to their community. We wish all the applicants the best of luck in their academic pursuits.