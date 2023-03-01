Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy, left, celebrates his overtime goal against the Calgary Flames with forward Patrice Bergeron during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored at 4:55 of overtime to give the Boston a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, extending the NHL-leading Bruins’ winning streak to eight games.
Linus Ullmark made a career-high 54 saves.
“What a game by him,” McAvoy said. “The shots were obviously a lot to a little there and he kept us in the game all night.”
Ullmark is the league leader in wins, goals-against average and save percentage. He is 31-4-1 this season.
In overtime, McAvoy deflected in Patrice Bergeron’s pass just as the game appeared to be headed to a shootout.
“It was such a heads-up play to pass that puck to me,” McAvoy said. “In a situation like that sometimes you’re thinking about the clock but he was able to make the extra pass there.”
Dmitry Orlov had two goals and an assist, and Pavel Zacha also scored. The Bruins (47-8-5) have a 13-point lead over Carolina in the overall standings.
Blake Coleman, Dillon Dube and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for Calgary. Dan Vladar, who allowed two goals on five shots in the first period, was lifted in favor of Jacob Markstrom at the start of the second period. Markstrom made 13 saves.
The Flames are five points behind Winnipeg and Edmonton, who are tied for the two wild-card spots in the Western Conference
“At this point in the year, we’re scrambling for our lives. We’re still fighting. We’re going to fight until the end,” Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov said. “It’s a grown men’s league, you can’t feel sorry for yourself. You just got to go out there and play hockey and compete and put all your effort into it.”
The Flames overcame a 2-0 first-period deficit and led 3-2 in the third period. Zacha tied it on a power play with 5:53 left in regulation.
WESTERN DOMINATION
The Bruins improved to 21-2-2 against the Western Conference. Included is an 11-1-2 mark against the Pacific Division.
MILESTONE NIGHT
Flames center Nazem Kadri played in his 800th career game, while Coleman scored his 100th career goal.
Museum of Newport Irish History Leads Effort to Keep Irish Traditions Alive
March is Irish Heritage Month, and Newport is gearing up to celebrate its rich Irish heritage and culture. The Museum of Newport Irish History, a non-profit organization established in 1996, is leading the effort to compile and sponsor the March calendar of community-wide events on its website. In a recent interview with What’sUpNewp, Deanna J.…
After a discussion with the design and technical team, the team came to the conclusion that it was a hull sandwich failure.
This morning at 0730 (local time) / 0530 UTC, while the boat was racing in winds of 20-25 knots on Leg 3 of The Ocean Race, the crew on board heard two consecutive noises. After an inspection of the boat, they discovered abnormal movements in the hull bottom in the living area. After a discussion…
Gedi Juozapaitis scored 19 points, Kristians Feierbergs made a putback at the buzzer and Maine beat Bryant 66-64 on Tuesday night.
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Gedi Juozapaitis scored 19 points, Kristians Feierbergs made a putback at the buzzer and Maine beat Bryant 66-64 on Tuesday night. Juozapaitis shot 7 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Black Bears (13-16, 7-9 America East Conference). Kellen Tynes added 12 points while going 5 of 11 from the…
Rocket Solar analyzed data from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to see how greenhouse gas emissions differ among energy sources throughout their life cycle.
After six decades of experiments, scientists from the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California announced an energy breakthrough in December 2022: a nuclear fusion reactor had produced more energy than was used to run it. With nuclear fusion still years—and billions of dollars—away from being scalable, the current landscape of…
By Meghan Kallman, a Democrat representing District 15 (Pawtucket, Providence) in the Rhode Island Senate.
I still get giddy every time I hop on the bus and ride from my home in Pawtucket to downtown Providence. I smile a big goofy smile, snap a selfie and text friends like I’m at a concert. I’m lucky to live right on the R-line, the most used (and only free) bus line in…
Last year, the Rhode Island Department of Education declared a state of emergency in child and adolescent Mental Health. A recent Centers for Disease Control report said there’s an alarming rise in mental health issues among teens, with some 10 percent actually considering suicide. When we visit with Newport Schools Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain for…
“Gideon may be a whole lot of fun to look at – just check out that overbite, but he’s even more fun to play with.”
Meet your new best friend, Gideon, this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week! Gideon, who is available for adoption now at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, is a 10-year-old male mixed breed. Here’s what else the Potter League has to say about Gideon; Dobby the House Elf? Nope, it’s our very own elf,…
Rhode Island PBS today announced that it will host its annual Uncorked! A Food & Wine Event on April 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence. Returning for its 23rd year, Uncorked! is the station’s largest fundraising event. Chef Ming Tsai, host of the PBS cooking show Simply Ming, will attend as the celebrity guest.…
Stacker looked at some of the most significant ways women’s rights in the context of mental and physical health in the US have been eroded since last women’s history month.
As the United States enters into a month-long celebration and observance of women’s history, it is just as important to assess the future women in the U.S. face as it is to reflect on the achievements of the past. Within the last year, the mental and physical health and well-being of women in the U.S.…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press (AP) is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.