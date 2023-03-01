CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored at 4:55 of overtime to give the Boston a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, extending the NHL-leading Bruins’ winning streak to eight games.

Linus Ullmark made a career-high 54 saves.

“What a game by him,” McAvoy said. “The shots were obviously a lot to a little there and he kept us in the game all night.”

Ullmark is the league leader in wins, goals-against average and save percentage. He is 31-4-1 this season.

In overtime, McAvoy deflected in Patrice Bergeron’s pass just as the game appeared to be headed to a shootout.

“It was such a heads-up play to pass that puck to me,” McAvoy said. “In a situation like that sometimes you’re thinking about the clock but he was able to make the extra pass there.”

Dmitry Orlov had two goals and an assist, and Pavel Zacha also scored. The Bruins (47-8-5) have a 13-point lead over Carolina in the overall standings.

Blake Coleman, Dillon Dube and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for Calgary. Dan Vladar, who allowed two goals on five shots in the first period, was lifted in favor of Jacob Markstrom at the start of the second period. Markstrom made 13 saves.

The Flames are five points behind Winnipeg and Edmonton, who are tied for the two wild-card spots in the Western Conference

“At this point in the year, we’re scrambling for our lives. We’re still fighting. We’re going to fight until the end,” Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov said. “It’s a grown men’s league, you can’t feel sorry for yourself. You just got to go out there and play hockey and compete and put all your effort into it.”

The Flames overcame a 2-0 first-period deficit and led 3-2 in the third period. Zacha tied it on a power play with 5:53 left in regulation.

WESTERN DOMINATION

The Bruins improved to 21-2-2 against the Western Conference. Included is an 11-1-2 mark against the Pacific Division.

MILESTONE NIGHT

Flames center Nazem Kadri played in his 800th career game, while Coleman scored his 100th career goal.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Buffalo on Thursday night.

Flames: Host Toronto on Thursday night.

