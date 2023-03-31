Within its first handful of hours, 401Gives has already topped the mark of raising $1 million for local nonprofits. And with Rhode Island’s largest giving initiative embarking on its first ever “Weekend Edition,” there’s no telling how high that number can go. United Way of Rhode Island, which powers 401Gives, is hoping the effort raises $4.01 million.

As of 11:30 a.m., a total of $1,000,863 has been raised for 470 organizations – the result of gifts made by 4,088 donors from across the state. The giving kicked-off at 6 a.m., with The Rhode Island Foundation matching the day’s first $25,000 in gifts – a challenge that was met in less than 15 minutes.

A sampling of the organizations to see early success include Audubon Society of Rhode Island with $68,577 raised; Foster Forward at $50,849; and School One receiving $46,458.

Powered by United Way, 401Gives is Rhode Island’s statewide weekend of giving that makes it easy for people support the nonprofit community and the critical work they do right in our backyards. Through 6 p.m. on Monday, April 3, Rhode Islanders can go to 401Gives.org to pick from more than 500 organizations to support. Each participating nonprofit has its own customizable page that shares its story and work, and through which gifts can be made directly.

New this year is the addition of a 401Gives WaterFire on Saturday, April 1. Beginning at 7 p.m. there will be a WaterFire procession with nonprofits in Memorial Park, followed by a special partial lighting at 7:10 p.m. Throughout the lighting there will be QR codes placed to direct people to the 401Gives site to donate to local organizations.

You can connect with 401Gives on social media to share your involvement, excitement and support for our nonprofits by tagging @401Gives or #401Gives.

