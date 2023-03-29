Ongoing food supply-chain issues kicked off by the COVID-19 pandemic are still affecting the cost of groceries today.

The cost of groceries inflated about 0.4% from December to January, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Annually, the price is up about 11.3%.

During the initial lockdowns, food producers struggled with a manageable system that would allow them to serve consumers. Labor disruptions also increased food production costs as more funds had to be invested in training workers and protecting food from contamination. Food growers, processors, and distributors were required to adjust packaging, heed new labeling requirements, and meet heightened demand from food retailers.

The effects of these changes are still plaguing grocery store shoppers. So, which food items have seen the biggest uptick in pricing recently? Stacker used monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price increases in the Northeastern region in January, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed.

For this analysis, the Northeast includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

#8. Malt beverages (per 16 oz.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.3%

– Annual change in cost: +15.2%

– January 2023 cost: $2.02

#7. Ground beef (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.4%

– Annual change in cost: +5.7%

– January 2023 cost: $5.29

#6. Bananas (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.7%

– Annual change in cost: Not available

– January 2023 cost: $0.67

#5. Potato chips (per 16 oz.)

– One-month increase in cost: +2.1%

– Annual change in cost: +27.6%

– January 2023 cost: $5.66

#4. Ham (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +7.1%

– Annual change in cost: +4.3%

– January 2023 cost: $3.99

#3. Whole chicken (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +8.4%

– Annual change in cost: +10.4%

– January 2023 cost: $2.03

#2. Eggs (per doz.)

– One-month increase in cost: +10.1%

– Annual change in cost: +163.7%

– January 2023 cost: $5.27

#1. Ice cream, prepackaged in bulk (per 1/2 gal.)

– One-month increase in cost: +14%

– Annual change in cost: +6.8%

– January 2023 cost: $5.86

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

