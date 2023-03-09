The House of Representatives today approved legislation introduced by Majority Floor Manager John G. Edwards (D-Dist. 70, Tiverton) that would keep motor vehicle inspections within state boundaries.

The bill (2023-H 5034) would provide that only facilities located within Rhode Island be eligible for permits to operate as official inspection stations for the inspection of vehicles and the issuance of official certificates of inspection and approval.

“When it comes to state inspections, there is no reciprocity with Massachusetts or Connecticut,” said Representative Edwards. “This bill, which was requested by constituents in Tiverton, would keep those venues that perform state inspections within Rhode Island’s borders and aid small business.”

The legislation now moves to the Senate, where similar legislation (2023-S 0434) has been introduced by Sen. Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Newport, Tiverton, Little Compton).