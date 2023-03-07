PROVIDENCE – A former Pepperell, MA, man arrested during an FBI Safe Streets Task Force drug trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of more than 461 grams of pure crystal methamphetamine pleaded guilty in federal court in Providence today to conspiracy and drug trafficking charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

According to information presented to the court, Peter Walkovich, 38, was arrested on May 22, 2022, shortly after he drove away from a Cranston residence in a vehicle that was found to contain three backpacks and various other packaging materials that held a total of 461.23 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine. The residence was under surveillance by FBI Safe Streets Task Force agents at the time. Also seized was a total of $21,711 in cash.

Walkovich pleaded guilty as charged by way of indictment to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Walkovich is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15, 2023. The defendant’s sentence will be determined by a federal district judge after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

A co-defendant in this matter, Charles Bersch, 38, of Providence, RI, is awaiting trial on similar charges. A federal indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Paul F. Daly, Jr.

United States Attorney Cunha thanks the Cranston and Central Falls Police Departments and the DEA for their assistance in the investigation of this matter.

The FBI Safe Streets Task Force consists of agents and law enforcement officers from the FBI, Rhode Island State Police, the Providence, Cranston, Woonsocket, Pawtucket, West Warwick, and Central Falls Police Departments, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

