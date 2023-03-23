booth branding business buy
Grocery prices at large are not going down. But there are some exceptions.

Record inflation has severely impacted fuel costs and pricing for virtually all of our everyday necessities, including weekly groceries. Many factors have contributed to the surge in pricing, including producers’ increased cost to package goods and extreme weather conditions that destroyed crops. Grocery prices are up about 10.2% between February 2022 and 2023. The increase from January is more moderate, at just 0.3%.

While costs remain high overall, prices for some food items came down last month. Stacker used monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 14 grocery items that experienced the largest price decreases in February, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

A spoonful of ground coffee
#14. Ground coffee (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.1%
– Annual change in cost: +21%
– February 2023 cost: $6.35

Various dried beans in burlap sacks.
#13. Dried beans (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.4%
– Annual change in cost: +9.8%
– February 2023 cost: $1.70

A grocery shelf filled with gallons of whole milk.
#12. Whole milk (per gal.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1%
– Annual change in cost: +7.4%
– February 2023 cost: $4.16

Uncooked white rice spilling out of a burlap sack on a wooden table
#11. Long-grain white rice (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.1%
– Annual change in cost: +15.5%
– February 2023 cost: $0.96

A full aisle of various chips at the grocery store.
#10. Potato chips (per 16 oz.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.1%
– Annual change in cost: +15.1%
– February 2023 cost: $6.17

A person pushing a grocery cart down the wine aisle.
#9. Wine (per 1 liter)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.1%
– Annual change in cost: -2%
– February 2023 cost: $13.21

The ice cream aisle at the grocery store.
#8. Ice cream, prepackaged in bulk (per 1/2 gal.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.5%
– Annual change in cost: +13.4%
– February 2023 cost: $5.72

Grocery shelves stocked with various cheeses.
#7. Cheddar cheese, natural (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.6%
– Annual change in cost: +7.4%
– February 2023 cost: $5.85

A display of lemons at a grocery store
#6. Lemons (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.7%
– Annual change in cost: Not available
– February 2023 cost: $2.16

The cheese section of the grocery store.
#5. American processed cheese (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -2%
– Annual change in cost: +16.3%
– February 2023 cost: $4.63

Bright red tomatoes with green tops.
#4. Tomatoes (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -5.7%
– Annual change in cost: +9%
– February 2023 cost: $1.99

Romaine lettuce leaves
#3. Romaine lettuce (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -6.3%
– Annual change in cost: -10%
– February 2023 cost: $2.87

Strawberries arranged in pint baskets ready for sale
#2. Strawberries (per 12 oz.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -8.6%
– Annual change in cost: +4.1%
– February 2023 cost: $3.17

Closeup of white eggs in a carton
#1. Eggs (per doz.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -12.7%
– Annual change in cost: +110%
– February 2023 cost: $4.21

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

