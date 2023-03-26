“Dancing at the Forty Steps,” a flagship event of Newport Irish Heritage Month, will be presented Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 p.m., sponsored by the Museum of Newport Irish History.

This family-friendly event is held outdoors, at the Forty Steps, on the east end of Narragansett Avenue on the Cliff Walk. The forecast is favorable for the event, with temperatures in the mid-50s and clear skies.

This annual happening commemorates the informal dances held at the Forty Steps by Newport’s Irish residents in the late 1800s and early 20th century, many of whom worked in nearby Newport estates.

The event features demonstrations of Irish set dancing, led by Donal and Mary Lehane, accompanied by live traditional Irish music by local musicians. The Ancient Order of Hibernian Men Singers will lend their voices to the occasion.

For more information, including event contact, and photos and video of past “Dancing” events, please visit the Event webpage at newportirishhistory.org.