When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, every task that could adapt to a remote activity did—fitness classes, happy hours, even doctor’s visits—and, crucially, the workday.

But plenty stayed in-person, partly depending on the task or job. A Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2020 found that 71% of people who could do their jobs remotely were working remotely. Still, lower-income workers were less likely to be doing so, regardless of what their job duties were.

Geography mattered, too: Cities were more likely to have remote-friendly jobs, according to an OECD analysis, but many rural areas sought to attract workers who could now work from anywhere.

The shift to remote work didn’t completely end once offices reopened for in-person work: According to another survey from Pew Research Center, 59% of respondents were still working remotely in 2022.

ClickUp used Census Bureau data from the 2021 American Community Survey to find the county in each state with the largest percentage of people working from home at least some of the time.

Of course, the reason many workers are choosing to telework is different in 2023 than it was in March 2020. In the same 2022 Pew Research Center survey, respondents said working from home made it easier to balance their personal lives with work and meet deadlines. Fewer remote workers said they were concerned about being exposed to COVID-19 than in 2020.

Furthermore, a 2022 survey conducted by McKinsey and Company found that of the professionals surveyed who had the opportunity to work from home, 87% took advantage of it. A flexible working arrangement was even cited as the third-most powerful motivator to look for a new job.

So what is the state of remote work across the country? Nearly 18% of Americans who responded to the 2021 Census Bureau American Community Survey said they worked from home at least some during the previous week. That’s 27.6 million people—roughly triple the 9 million who said they worked from home in 2019.

Of course, the amount of remote workers varies from state to state: Nearly half of District of Columbia professionals worked remotely in 2021, with nearly a quarter of workers in Washington, Maryland, Colorado, and Massachusetts also logging on at home.

In this analysis, ties were broken by the number of workers in a county. Single-year American Community Survey estimates were only available for about 620 counties—those with populations over 65,000—out of over 3,000 nationwide, but were used instead of five-year estimates due to the extreme changes in work-from-home trends over the past few years. States are listed here in alphabetical order.

Cityscape and waterway in Huntsville.
Alabama: Madison County

– People working from home within county: 19.2% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 193,623
– People working from home statewide: 9.6% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 2.2 million

Anchorage skyline in winter.
Alaska: Anchorage Municipality

– People working from home within county: 12.6% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 145,508
– People working from home statewide: 10.3% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 343,883

Scenic view of Phoenix.
Arizona: Maricopa County

– People working from home within county: 23.8% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 2.2 million
– People working from home statewide: 20.7% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 3.3 million

Walmart Museum downtown Bentonville,
Arkansas: Benton County

– People working from home within county: 21.5% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 145,609
– People working from home statewide: 9.7% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.3 million

Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
California: San Francisco County

– People working from home within county: 45.6% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 438,943
– People working from home statewide: 21.4% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 17.8 million

Aerial view of Boulder City in autumn.
Colorado: Boulder County

– People working from home within county: 36.3% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 172,868
– People working from home statewide: 23.7% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 3.0 million

Marina in Stamford.
Connecticut: Fairfield County

– People working from home within county: 23.5% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 479,278
– People working from home statewide: 19.5% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.8 million

Aerial view of Wilmington.
Delaware: New Castle County

– People working from home within county: 23.6% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 275,885
– People working from home statewide: 18.6% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 455,993

Cranes Roost Park fountain and tower in Altamonte Springs.
Florida: Seminole County

– People working from home within county: 25.6% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 240,502
– People working from home statewide: 16.6% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 9.9 million

Aerial view of Atlanta metro and highways.
Georgia: Fulton County

– People working from home within county: 36.3% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 558,580
– People working from home statewide: 18.2% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 5.0 million

Aerial view of Hawaii town.
Hawaii: Hawaii County

– People working from home within county: 13.0% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 82,140
– People working from home statewide: 10.7% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 668,446

Skyline of downtown Boise.
Idaho: Ada County

– People working from home within county: 20.0% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 254,309
– People working from home statewide: 13.3% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 889,536

Aurora Skyline and bridge.
Illinois: DuPage County

– People working from home within county: 26.7% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 468,211
– People working from home statewide: 19.3% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 6.0 million

Aerial view of Coxhall Gardens in Carmel.
Indiana: Hamilton County

– People working from home within county: 27.4% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 187,363
– People working from home statewide: 11.9% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 3.2 million

Aerial View of the Downtown Center of Waukee
Iowa: Dallas County

– People working from home within county: 27.4% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 59,377
– People working from home statewide: 13.4% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.6 million

Streetview and clocktower in Overland Park, Kansas.
Kansas: Johnson County

– People working from home within county: 27.1% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 329,827
– People working from home statewide: 13.8% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.4 million

Rural Kentucky horse farm.
Kentucky: Oldham County

– People working from home within county: 21.4% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 33,386
– People working from home statewide: 11.5% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 2.0 million

Canal Street streetcar in downtown New Orleans.
Louisiana: Orleans Parish

– People working from home within county: 17.8% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 164,397
– People working from home statewide: 8.4% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.9 million

Portland Head Lighthouse and coastline.
Maine: Cumberland County

– People working from home within county: 26.3% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 161,823
– People working from home statewide: 17.7% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 660,465

Rockville cityscape.
Maryland: Montgomery County

– People working from home within county: 37.1% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 540,481
– People working from home statewide: 24.0% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 3.1 million

Aerial view of Cambridge and Anderson Memorial Bridge.
Massachusetts: Middlesex County

– People working from home within county: 32.3% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 866,649
– People working from home statewide: 23.7% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 3.5 million

Aerial view of downtown Ann Arbor in summer.
Michigan: Washtenaw County

– People working from home within county: 29.5% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 183,684
– People working from home statewide: 16.4% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 4.5 million

Looking down over the St. Croix River from Stillwater.
Minnesota: Washington County

– People working from home within county: 32.3% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 140,694
– People working from home statewide: 20.9% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 2.9 million

Aerial view of suburban neighborhood in Olive Branch.
Mississippi: DeSoto County

– People working from home within county: 10.2% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 91,372
– People working from home statewide: 6.3% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.2 million

Missouri: St. Charles County

– People working from home within county: 22.6% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 216,203
– People working from home statewide: 14.7% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 2.9 million

Aerial view Bozeman in summer.
Montana: Gallatin County

– People working from home within county: 18.0% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 66,583
– People working from home statewide: 14.0% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 522,807

Aerial view Omaha in summer.
Nebraska: Douglas County

– People working from home within county: 19.1% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 303,363
– People working from home statewide: 12.8% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.0 million

Aerial view Reno in autumn.
Nevada: Washoe County

– People working from home within county: 14.2% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 245,560
– People working from home statewide: 13.0% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.4 million

Evening view riverfront in Manchester.
New Hampshire: Hillsborough County

– People working from home within county: 22.7% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 233,146
– People working from home statewide: 19.3% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 733,129

Drone view over park in Somerset.
New Jersey: Somerset County

– People working from home within county: 31.4% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 178,934
– People working from home statewide: 22.1% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 4.4 million

View of Santa Fe in autumn.
New Mexico: Santa Fe County

– People working from home within county: 24.3% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 69,704
– People working from home statewide: 15.2% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 877,399

Manhattan skyline aerial view.
New York: New York County

– People working from home within county: 36.5% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 793,149
– People working from home statewide: 19.6% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 9.0 million

North Carolina: Orange County

– People working from home within county: 35.2% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 71,761
– People working from home statewide: 18.8% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 4.9 million

Street in Fargo.
North Dakota: Cass County

– People working from home within county: 13.7% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 107,722
– People working from home statewide: 8.9% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 397,892

Aerial view Delaware in summer.
Ohio: Delaware County

– People working from home within county: 32.1% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 116,974
– People working from home statewide: 14.8% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 5.5 million

Cityview of Tusla.
Oklahoma: Tulsa County

– People working from home within county: 14.0% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 311,061
– People working from home statewide: 10.4% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.8 million

Portland cityscape from Pittock Mansion.
Oregon: Multnomah County

– People working from home within county: 32.1% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 425,906
– People working from home statewide: 22.7% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 2.0 million

Aerial view of West Chester in summer.
Pennsylvania: Chester County

– People working from home within county: 29.1% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 280,530
– People working from home statewide: 18.7% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 6.1 million

Newport city and old harbor.
Rhode Island: Newport County

– People working from home within county: 23.2% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 42,058
– People working from home statewide: 17.5% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 533,088

York County Courthouse in spring.
South Carolina: York County

– People working from home within county: 18.5% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 137,482
– People working from home statewide: 11.7% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 2.3 million

Tourists visit Falls Park in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota: Minnehaha County

– People working from home within county: 14.7% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 109,606
– People working from home statewide: 11.1% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 445,606

Town center in evening.
Tennessee: Williamson County

– People working from home within county: 31.3% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 131,742
– People working from home statewide: 14.0% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 3.2 million

Aerial view of Austin and river.
Texas: Travis County

– People working from home within county: 36.2% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 731,623
– People working from home statewide: 16.3% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 13.6 million

Aerial view of Salt Lake City.
Utah: Salt Lake County

– People working from home within county: 23.5% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 613,545
– People working from home statewide: 20.0% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 1.6 million

Burlington waterfront.
Vermont: Chittenden County

– People working from home within county: 26.4% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 91,678
– People working from home statewide: 19.6% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 327,910

Arlington Memorial Bridge in autumn.
Virginia: Arlington County

– People working from home within county: 48.8% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 142,653
– People working from home statewide: 22.3% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 4.3 million

Pennsylvania Avenue and US Capitol.
Washington DC

– People working from home within county: 48.3% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 354,033
– People working from home statewide: 48.3% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 354,033

Seatlle downtown skyline.
Washington: King County

– People working from home within county: 38.3% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 1.2 million
– People working from home statewide: 24.2% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 3.7 million

Aerial view of Morgantown.
West Virginia: Monongalia County

– People working from home within county: 16.1% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 50,715
– People working from home statewide: 10.2% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 707,299

Madison skyline with Capitol dome.
Wisconsin: Dane County

– People working from home within county: 24.4% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 313,158
– People working from home statewide: 14.8% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 2.9 million

Casper cityview with mountain range.
Wyoming: Natrona County

– People working from home within county: 7.3% of workers
– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 38,741
– People working from home statewide: 8.9% of workers
– Total number of workers statewide (age 16+): 283,628

