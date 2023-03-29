After powering through the fierce Southern Ocean, The Ocean Race sailors are heading northward along the East Coast of South America. After a stop in Itajai, Brazil, The Ocean Race should arrive in Newport between May 10th and 12th. Two Newport-based nonprofit organizations, Clean Ocean Access, and Sail Newport, are collaborating to clean Fort Adams State Park in preparation for the nine-day international event on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The Newport event adopts the international goals of The Ocean Race to be the first climate-positive international sporting event. The aim is to host a reduced-waste event with a minimal carbon footprint.

Volunteers will help remove debris from the two-plus miles of sandy and rocky shoreline where the Ocean Race Newport will take place. Gloves, trash pickers and bags will be provided for volunteers.

“Coastal cleanups are a vital part of the solution to keep litter out of the ocean. They are also important to shine a light on what debris is making it into our oceans so that we can work towards alternative materials or source reduction. Ocean health is vital to human health and the health of our planet,” says Jamie Haines, The Ocean Race Newport sustainability manager.

Clean Ocean Access is a leading local environmental organization whose work for a clean, healthy ocean is at the heart of its mission. In 2022, they hosted and inspired community members to participate in 567 cleanups across the Ocean State.

“In 2018, 346 volunteers helped to remove 1,790 pounds of marine debris and litter from Fort Adams State Park in preparation for the Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover. While Clean Ocean Access always hopes to find less debris on our shorelines after performing year-round coastal cleanups, our intent to inspire and empower our community to make more environmentally responsible behaviors remains the same and aligns with the sustainability goals of The Ocean Race,” says Eva Touhey, Director of Sustainability, Clean Ocean Access. ﻿

Volunteers may sign up here: https://waiver.smartwaiver.com/e/7s6rSTA8U2RazDTurWhKTh/