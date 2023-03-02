Xavier guard Souley Boum (0) passes the ball next to Providence forward Bryce Hopkins (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Souley Boum scored a season-high 33 points and Colby Jones added 29 to help No. 19 Xavier beat No. 20 Providence 94-89 on Wednesday night and clinch the second seed in the Big East Tournament.
Ed Croswell scored 17 points with 13 rebounds, and Bryce Hopkins also scored 17 for Providence, which cut a 22-point first-half deficit to two in the second half.
Down six points in the final minute, Hopkins had his putback blocked by Jack Nunge. Boum hit a pair of free throws to ice it and finish one point short of his career high.
It was the Friars’ first loss at home in 16 games this season.
Providence trailed 40-18 in the first half but got within 66-62 in the second before Boum hit a 3-pointer and followed it with a pair of free throws. After PC’s Jared Bynum made a jumper, Jones drove for three straight layups to give the Musketeers a 13-point lead.
BIG PICTURE
With one game remaining, Xavier (22-8, 14-5 Big East) has a one-game lead over Providence (21-9, 13-6) and controls the tiebreaker, having swept their two regular-season matchups. No. 6 Marquette has already clinched the top seed in the conference tournament, which begins Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
SLOW START
Providence made just two of its first 17 shots and trailed 29-13 with eight minutes left in the first half when Cooley picked up a technical foul after stomping out to the middle of the court to complain about a foul.
The Musketeers led 40-18 with six minutes left in the first, but then didn’t make a basket for the last 4:37 of the half. Providence closed with an 18-5 run to make it a nine-point margin at the break, then cut it to 55-53 with 15 minutes to play.
UP NEXT
Xavier: Hosts Butler on Saturday to end the regular season.
Providence: Finishes the regular season Saturday against Seton Hall.
___
Special Event Licenses for The Ocean Race and a Relief Fundraiser for Turkey; Mobile Food Truck Licenses; Ordinances; and more.
Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 pm in the Council Chamber at Newport City Hall. The meeting is open to the public. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda; CITY OF NEWPORT DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING MARCH 8, 2023 The following…
Scroll through to find out when women in the U.S. and around the world won rights, the names of women who shattered the glass ceiling, and which country’s women banded together to end a civil war.
The feminist movement of the 1960s and 1970s reminded the world that women have always played important historical roles, despite often being overlooked. But even in the 21st century, many popular history books are written by and about men—usually covering war heroes, generals, and the country’s founding fathers. Studies of U.S. history and social studies…
DEM administers the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) with annual funding from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today are announcing the availability of $270,000 in grants for farms and food-related organizations aimed at ensuring an abundant, affordable supply of nutritious fruits and vegetables, dried fruit, nuts, honey, and other “specialty crops” that are vital to Rhode Islanders’ health and…
Light refreshments will be served, and all are encouraged to join in as the City kicks off its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong and the Newport City Council are inviting the public to join them at a reception on Thursday, March 9th from 6:30-7:30 pm at The Edward King House to welcome members of a delegation visiting from Newport’s Sister City of Kinsale, Ireland. Light refreshments will be served, and all are encouraged to join in as the…
The Rhode Island Foundation is offering local libraries, neighborhood groups and nonprofit organizations grants of up to $10,000 to fund proposals that bring people together as a community. March 15 is the deadline to apply.
The Rhode Island Foundation is offering local libraries, neighborhood groups and nonprofit organizations grants of up to $10,000 to fund proposals that bring people together as a community. March 15 is the deadline to apply. “We are looking for ideas that will enhance the quality of life, build relationships and improve community connections. Our goal…
Sen. Dawn Euer and Rep. Leonela Felix have introduced legislation to protect homeowners by preserving the state’s foreclosure mediation statute established by the 2013 Foreclosure Mediation Act.
Sen. Dawn Euer and Rep. Leonela Felix have introduced legislation to protect homeowners by preserving the state’s foreclosure mediation statute established by the 2013 Foreclosure Mediation Act. “To a lender, a mortgage might just be a line on a spreadsheet. But to a homeowner, it’s so much more than that,” said Senator Euer (D-Dist. 13,…
What’sUpNewp’s running list of what’s happening before, during, and after the 2023 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
The 67th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be held, rain, snow, or shine, on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The Parade will begin promptly at 11:00 am in front of Newport City Hall and will proceed to Carroll Avenue at Saint Augustin’s Church. The parade this year is estimated to last 2 hours and…
Berkner playing sold out show at Greenwich Odeum Saturday March 4 at 3PM
Award-winning recording artist Laurie Berkner, widely recognized as the queen of children’s music, is bringing her show to the Greenwich Odeum Saturday, March 4 at 3PM. With over 22 million monthly streams, and millions of CDs and DVDs sold, Laurie’s songs have become much loved classics for children worldwide. It’s her first major tour since…
Two teams suffered setbacks over the past 24 hours with GUYOT environnement electing to return to Cape Town while Team Malizia is down a sail…
It’s been a busy 24 hours in The Ocean Race, with the fleet pushing east at pace, trying to hold on to the strong winds of a southern latitude low pressure system. Team Holcim – PRB is making the best of it, but the news of the day centres around GUYOT environnement – Team Europe who have…
This $2,000 award is open to Newport County students.
The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (“ACA”) is accepting applications for the Tinny Family Art Scholarship, a $2,000 award given each May to a high school senior who lives in Newport County and who has demonstrated artistic talent and the ambition to strive for excellence. All areas of the arts will be considered,…
