The U.S. trade deficit neared $1 trillion in 2022, hitting a record high.

At the same time, total exports grew faster than imports, and select U.S. exports are experiencing particularly high surges. The war in Ukraine led many European countries to import U.S. oil as they largely stopped importing from Russia. U.S. farm exports surpassed records as values grew across main markets, including China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and the European Union.

Nationwide, the largest 2022 exports were fuel, oil, and byproducts; nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; electronics; vehicles; and aircraft, spacecraft, and aerospace parts. But each state specializes in its own combination of commodities that contribute to the national export catalog.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 largest exports from Rhode Island in 2022 using trade data from the Census Bureau. Stacker considered all 98 export categories included in the global harmonized system in its rankings. Read on to see the top exports in your state.

#30. Ships, boats and floating structures

– Total value of 2022 exports: $7.27 million

#29. Edible preparations of meat, fish, crustaceans, etc.

– Total value of 2022 exports: $7.3 million

#28. Miscellaneous articles of base metal

– Total value of 2022 exports: $7.7 million

#27. Articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials

– Total value of 2022 exports: $7.74 million

#26. Nickel and articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $8.13 million

#25. Aircraft, spacecraft, and parts thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $9.15 million

#24. Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, paper or paperboard

– Total value of 2022 exports: $9.39 million

#23. Other base metals; cermets; articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $9.91 million

#22. Rubber and articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $10.05 million

#21. Wadding, felt and nonwovens; special yarns, twine, cordage, ropes and cables and articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $16.44 million

#20. Soaps; waxes, polish, etc.; candles; dental waxes

– Total value of 2022 exports: $16.88 million

#19. Photographic or cinematographic goods

– Total value of 2022 exports: $20.75 million

#18. Knitted or crocheted fabrics

– Total value of 2022 exports: $22.71 million

#17. Tanning and dyeing extracts, dyes, pigments, paints, putty, and inks

– Total value of 2022 exports: $25.9 million

#16. Organic chemicals

– Total value of 2022 exports: $27.55 million

#15. Articles of iron or steel

– Total value of 2022 exports: $27.88 million

#14. Toys, games and sport equipment; parts and accessories

– Total value of 2022 exports: $31.88 million

#13. Fish, crustaceans and aquatic invertebrates

– Total value of 2022 exports: $36.5 million

#12. Miscellaneous chemical products

– Total value of 2022 exports: $51.17 million

#11. Miscellaneous edible preparations

– Total value of 2022 exports: $55.75 million

#10. Copper and articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $63.34 million

#9. Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories

– Total value of 2022 exports: $73.49 million

#8. Inorganic chemicals; precious and rare earth metals and radioactive compounds

– Total value of 2022 exports: $87.72 million

#7. Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $95.89 million

#6. Plastics and articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $161.27 million

#5. Iron and steel

– Total value of 2022 exports: $220.55 million

#4. Pharmaceutical products

– Total value of 2022 exports: $223.05 million

#3. Electrical machinery and equipment and parts; sound and TV recorders and reproducers, parts and accessories

– Total value of 2022 exports: $232.76 million

#2. Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery etc.; parts

– Total value of 2022 exports: $259.28 million

#1. Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones and metals and articles thereof; immitation jewellery; coins

– Total value of 2022 exports: $978.28 million

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

