For everyone excited by seed catalogs and the possibility of growing their own food, Aquidneck Community Table, manager of seven island school and community gardens, has an exciting spring opportunity for would-be gardeners.

Faith Hyde, a gardener at Great Friends Meeting House Community Garden for many years, had this to say about her gardening experience: “When we have visitors from out of town, we don’t take them to the mansions, we take them to our community garden!” Faith and her husband Bob, aged 82 and 92, respectively, have no outdoor space at their apartment building so their garden plot is their “outdoor happiness” that keeps them active and meeting new people.

ACT is accepting applications for garden plots at these community gardens: Island Community Farm at Green End Avenue and Elizabeth Lane in Middletown; Great Friends Meeting House at the corner of Farewell Street and Marlborough Street in Newport; Park Holm Senior Center on Eisenhower Street in Newport; and Florence Gray Center on York Street in Newport.

Anyone interested in renting a garden plot this season should fill out an application (aquidneckcommunitytable.org/community-gardens) as soon as possible for the open spots. Annual fees depend on the size and location of the plot, with a sliding fee scale available. New gardeners will be notified in mid-March, just in time to start planting!

About Aquidneck Community Table (ACT): Aquidneck Community Table is growing a healthy local food system accessible to all residents and visitors of Aquidneck island. In January 2016, three Aquidneck Island groups—Aquidneck Growers Market, Island Commons, and Sustainable Aquidneck—came together to form Aquidneck Community Table. Combined, ACT has 28 years of experience building a more resilient and equitable food system for the island community. ACT now operates seven school and community gardens and three farmers markets. Vendors have donated 4,000 pounds of food to local food pantries. For its commitment to the local food marketplace, ACT received an Edible Rhody Local Hero Award in 2019. www.aquidneckcommunitytable.org .