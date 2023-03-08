Meet your new best friend, Twitch – this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week.

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Twitch is a 15-year-old female domestic shorthair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to share about Twitch;

Meet Twitch! She is a 15-year-old black cat who loves her independence but is always open to getting attention on her own terms. Twitch was given her name due to her unique habit of holding onto the bottle with her paws when she was bottle-fed as a kitten during feedings and her ear twitching. Twitch is a loving and loyal companion who loves to play and explore. She loves to sunbathe in the window. Unfortunately, Twitch has been diagnosed with kidney disease. Despite her illness, she still loves to play and explore. Twitch is looking for a loving home where she can receive the love and attention she deserves. She would do best in a home where she is the only pet and can get the care and attention she needs. If you are looking for a loyal and independent companion, Twitch is the perfect fit! If you are interested in this beauty, visit www.potterleague.org, give us a call at 401-846-8276 or come by our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet her today.

For more information about Twitch, click here or call the Potter League for Animals today at 401-846-8276.