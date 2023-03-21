Today, producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio announced that a multi-year North American Tour of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL will conduct technical rehearsals and launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence in the Fall of 2024.

The tour will then play more than 25 cities in its first year, including stops at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte, NC and The Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis, MO.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL will be the 23rd national tour to open at the Providence Performing Arts Center since 2008.

“Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” said Neil Diamond. “Having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE go on tour is an honor and I can’t wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

The full tour route and casting will be announced at a later date. Fans are encouraged to visit abeautifulnoisethemusical.com to sign up for the email newsletter and be among the first to receive tour news and updates.

The tour will be lead produced by Ken Davenport, Bob Gaudio and NETworks Presentations.

The Broadway production continues to play for cheering audiences nightly at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. The company celebrated 100 performances on Broadway on March 2, 2023.

Producer Ken Davenport said, “Neil is one of the best live entertainers the world has ever seen. In his fifty-year career, he’s performed for millions of fans around the globe. I couldn’t imagine a more perfect way to honor his legacy than having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE touring North America, visiting the same cities where he gave so many people so much joy. I look forward to launching the tour in Providence, RI, a city that has been in love with Neil’s music for decades and where Neil himself performed almost a dozen times.”

Producer Bob Gaudio said, “When Neil and I first started talking about making a musical using his music, I knew how daunting that would be. With Jersey Boys, I learned how vital it is to have a first-rate creative team making sure everything weaves together. We have that on A BEAUTIFUL NOISE—an incisive book that tells Neil’s story honestly, fantastic choreography, one of the best directors on Broadway guiding the entire production, and of course, Neil’s iconic songs. Having the show go on tour is an exciting next step and I look forward to being there on opening night in Providence.”



Lynn Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center, said, “PPAC is thrilled to launch this spectacular new tour! Our subscribers and audience members love being the first in the country to see some of Broadway’s hottest tours before they head out across America—and we know that the response for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE will be so good (so good, so good) in Providence.”

Advertisement

ABOUT A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL



This is the story of that Brooklyn kid who made it big and took us all along for the ride. From those exhilarating early days in New York to the sold-out spectacles that defined his career, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL explores the life of a rock icon through the music that made him “a national treasure” (Los Angeles Times).

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in an uplifting new Broadway musical, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL, featuring all his hit songs including “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” and “Cracklin’ Rosie.”

The grandson of Jewish and Polish immigrants, Brooklyn-born and raised, Neil Diamond was a New York kid down to his boots, strumming his guitar on the steps of Erasmus High School on Flatbush Avenue. 1960s America was hungry for change and so was he. He landed a gig selling songs for fifty bucks a week in the legendary Tin Pan Alley’s Brill Building, just 5 blocks from where you’re standing right now. At night he honed his voice on stage at the Village’s Bitter End, but knew he was destined for something greater. This was New York, after all. City of dreams. Full of life and opportunity where anyone could write their story. And so he did, in song after song.

10 Top 10 Hits. 140 million albums sold. His 1972 concert and live album Hot August Night sung in front of 5,000 screaming fans, catapulted him to fame as the ultimate entertainer. He sang his way to a Grammy Award, into the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame, then topped it off with a Lifetime Achievement Grammy and the Kennedy Center Honors.

Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is a thrilling look at an artist’s search for himself and a celebration of the enduring power of his music.

Follow the show online at abeautifulnoisethemusical.com