Rhode Islanders are incredibly generous. As of Friday night, March 31, 401Gives has helped more nonprofits than any previous year, with 520 organizations receiving gifts since 6 a.m. In total, those gifts have raised $1,826,909, putting 401Gives near the halfway mark of its goal of raising $4.01 million before it wraps up Monday. Last year, 507 nonprofits raised funds during 401Gives.

The momentum is expected to carryover into Saturday, with community events planned and a $25,000 challenge kicking off at noon. Beginning at 12 p.m. on April 1, The Rhode Island Foundation will add $20 to every gift (minimum gift $5.00) until the challenge dollars are used up.

“It’s impossible to not love 401Gives and the way in which it uplifts the nonprofits that do so much to lift up our neighbors and our communities,” said Cortney Nicolato, United Way’s president and CEO. “And today is only the beginning – 401Gives is going to take over the Ocean State all weekend. A huge… huge thank you to everyone driving the energy and passion today.”

So far, the effort’s top fundraisers are Audubon Society of Rhode Island at $113,652, Foster Forward with $108,663 from 193 donors, and Children’s Friend generating $56,035 in donations. An impressive 83 organizations have already exceeded $5,000 raised.

Powered by United Way, 401Gives is Rhode Island’s statewide weekend of giving that makes it easy for people support the nonprofit community and the critical work they do right in our backyards. Through 6 p.m. on Monday, April 3, Rhode Islanders can go to 401Gives.org to pick from more than 500 organizations to support. Each participating nonprofit has its own customizable page that shares its story and work, and through which gifts can be made directly.

Also on Saturday, April 1, and new this year, is a 401Gives WaterFire. Beginning at 7 p.m. there will be a WaterFire procession with nonprofits in Memorial Park, followed by a special partial lighting at 7:10 p.m. Throughout the lighting there will be QR codes placed to direct people to the 401Gives site to donate to local organizations.

Additionally, on Saturday, there will be a 401Gives live prize drawing with nonprofits at Farm Fresh RI at 11 a.m. And in the evening, the Providence Bruins will show their support of 401Gives during their home game at the Amica Mutual Pavilion at 7:05 p.m.

Connect with 401Gives on social media to share your involvement and support by tagging @401Gives or #401Gives. 401Gives has been generously supported by presenting sponsor, Papitto Opportunity Connection.