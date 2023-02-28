Boston Bruins' Trent Frederic (11) and Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) battle for the puck during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Pavel Zacha scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the league-leading Boston Bruins beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Monday night for their seventh straight win.
Nick Foligno and Tomas Nosek also scored for the Bruins, and Dmitry Orlov had two assists for his first points since being acquired from Washington last week. Jeremy Swayman stopped 22 shots to win his third straight start and eighth in his last 10.
The Bruins became the fastest team to record 46 wins in NHL history, needing just 59 games to do so.
“We have a lot of guys in our locker room that know how to play the right way and know how to end games,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said after his team improved to 32-0-2 record when leading after 40 minutes.
Boston has its third winning streak of at least seven games this season.
“I think we’re proud of our process and what it’s allowed us to do and be, but I still think there’s room to grow,” Foligno said. “I still think there are little areas we can get better in. I’m not trying to sound tacky, it’s just the reality of our team.
“I don’t think anyone is satisfied here, I think we’re really excited about our group, but I think we all know there is more to do. That’s the mindset that’s allowed us to have the success we’ve had.”
Connor McDavid scored twice to reach the 50-goal mark for the first time in his career for the Oilers, who have lost two straight in regulation after a five-game point streak (2-0-3). Still, Edmonton is 11-4-6 in its last 21 games. Stuart Skinner had 25 saves.
“It’s disappointing, obviously,” McDavid said. “They’re the best team in the league. I thought we played them hard and gave ourselves a chance to win. … It’s good for our confidence to know that we can play with them. That’s the league’s best and we played with them. That’s a good sign.”
Zacha gave the Bruins their second lead of the night with 30 seconds left in the middle period. David Pastrnak fired a shot from the left slot that hit Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci’s skates and slowly trickled toward the left side of the goal. As Skinner reached to knock the puck aside, Zacha dove and swatted the puck up and in for his 14th of the season to make it 3-2.
McDavid had tied it 2-2 with 7:40 left in the second with his 50th. Klim Kostin skated down the right side and chased down a long dump in behind the goal line, came around the back of the net and sent a centering pass in front to McDavid. The Oilers’ captain faked to get Swayman to go down, went to his left and put it in.
McDavid reached the 50-goal mark in his 61st game of the season. Only Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri have hit the mark faster in Oilers’ history. It was also McDavid’s eighth goal in the last four games.
“He just drives our team,” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. “He is the best player in the world. … He has really taken a step in regards to attacking the net more and taking it on himself and I think you see the results.”
McDavid, whose previous career high was 44 goals last season, got the Oilers on the scoreboard first, 2:17 into the game, as he skated in the left circle and beat Swayman five-hole.
Nosek tied it just 13 seconds later as he got a pass in front from Garnet Hathaway — who came over from the Capitals with Orlov last Thursday — and sent the puck into the top right corner for his fourth.
Foligno gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead with 4:54 left in the middle period as he got the return pass from Charlie Coyle on a 2-on-1 rush and beat Skinner past his blocker from the left side. It was his 10th.
Orlov had secondary assists on each of the Bruins’ first two goals.
UP NEXT
Bruins: At Calgary on Tuesday night to wrap up a four-game trip.
Oilers: Host Toronto on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game homestand.
Bartees Strange is a rising musician and songwriter hailing from Mustang, Oklahoma, who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of rock, hip-hop, and indie-pop.
Newport Folk Festival today announced that Bartees Strange has joined its 2023 festival lineup. Peck is scheduled to perform at Fort Adams State Park on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Bartees Strange is a rising musician and songwriter hailing from Mustang, Oklahoma, who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of…
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud.
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered.…
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Massachusetts last week using data from IEX Cloud.
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Massachusetts last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24. Stocks headquartered in Massachusetts, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 40 stocks…
As The Ocean Race fleet heads further south, conditions change dramatically
The wind has arrived for leg 3 of The Ocean Race as the five IMOCA teams settle into higher latitudes and begin to criss-cross to the east, hooking into the first big weather system of the leg. After a day of light winds and adverse current on Monday, the winds will be welcome. But they come…
According to the report, Rhode Island has seen varying amounts of snowfall in different parts of the state.
The National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA released a public statement regarding the latest snowfall reports. The statement was issued on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 11:59 am. According to the report, Rhode Island has seen varying amounts of snowfall in different state regions. Public Information Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 1159 AM EST Tue…
Patricia M. Virgadamo, 81, died on February 24, 2023 at Charlton Hospital in Fall River, MA.Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and such a beautiful human being , is now in the hands of God.She was the loving wife of Louis Virgadamo, they were married for 61 years. Born in Newport, RI, on August 16, 1941,…
The bill, which is modeled after a law enacted in neighboring Massachusetts in 2022, would allow students with intellectual disabilities age 18 to 22 — who are currently allowed to remain in high school — to experience college and college life while they transition to adult life.
Rep. Terri Cortvriend has introduced legislation that would provide inclusive opportunities at state colleges for young people with intellectual disabilities or autism. The bill, which is modeled after a law enacted in neighboring Massachusetts in 2022, would allow students with intellectual disabilities age 18 to 22 — who are currently allowed to remain in high…
Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous.
Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. Bookending the country, a winter storm in the Northeast closed or delayed the opening for hundreds of schools as the…
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that four routes are on detour today, Tuesday, February 28, 2023 due to winter weather conditions. Routes 13, 14, 27, and 64 are currently on detour. Riders may expect some delays on all routes due to weather conditions and are advised to use extreme caution at bus stops due to decreased visibility and…
Snowfall is expected to continue until 7 PM EST this evening, with an additional accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. In addition, winds could gust up to 40 mph, causing further hazardous conditions for motorists.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The advisory warns of snowfall and high winds that could make travel conditions dangerous, particularly during the morning and evening commutes. According to the advisory, the affected areas include Central Middlesex, Western and Eastern Essex, Western Norfolk,…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press (AP) is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.