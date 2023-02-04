The Middletown Town Council will host their regular meeting on Monday, February 7 at 6 pm in council chambers at Middletown Town Hall.

The meeting is open to the public, here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;

TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF MIDDLETOWN, RHODE ISLAND

The following items of business, having been filed with the Town Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a regular meeting to be held on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. Executive Session and 6:30 P.M. Regular Meeting at the Middletown Town Hall, 350 East Main Road, Middletown, Rhode Island. Said meeting will be conducted in person, by telephone conference call/ webinar, members of the public may access and listen to the meeting in real-time by calling 1-877-853-5257 (Toll Free) or 1-888-475-4499 (Toll Free) and entering Meeting ID: 847 2853 9041 or on the web at

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Executive Session – Pursuant to provisions of RIGL, Sections 42-46-2, 42-46-4 and 42-

46-5 (a), (5) Land Acquisition (West Main Road), (5) Land Acquisition, (5) Land

Acquisition, (2) Collective Bargaining (FOP) and (2) Collective Bargaining (IAFF) –

review, discussion and/or potential action and/or vote in executive session and/or open session.

LEGISLATIVE AGENDA Town’s Legislative concerns to be addressed at the 2023 session of the General

Assembly – with the Town’s General Assembly Delegation. (No documentation)

PRESENTATION Memorandum of Town Planner, re: Development Impact Fees Study and Ordinance

Amendments (Town Code Ch. 150). An Ordinance of the Town of Middletown (First Reading)

An ordinance in amendment to the Town Code of the Town of Middletown, Title XV,

Land Use, Chapter 150, Development Impact Fees.

PUBLIC FORUM Pursuant to Rule 25 of the Rules of the Council, Citizens may address the town on one

(1) subject only, said subject of substantive Town business, neither discussed during the regular meeting nor related to personnel or job performance. Citizens may speak for no longer than five (5) minutes and must submit a public participation form to the Council Clerk prior to the start of the meeting. All items discussed during this session will not be voted upon.

TOWN BUSINESS UPDATE Town Administration will provide an update on Town Projects.

ACTING AS A BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSION Communication of Attorney Robert M. Silva, re: Class BL Liquor License Application of

Island Cinemas 10, LLC., Property 866 West Main Road (Plat 106, Lot 150),

Middletown, RI request of Council to exceed the cap on Class B liquor licenses. Application of Island Cinemas 10, LLC, 866 West Main Road (Plat 106, Lot 150), for a

Class BL Liquor License for use at the same premises. (New; Requires Advertising for a

future Public Hearing and Notification to abutters)

CONSENT Approval of Minutes, re: Regular Meeting, January 3, 2023. Approval of Minutes, re: Regular Meeting, January 17, 2023. Communication of David A. Bergantino, CPA, CFE, Interim Auditor General, re:

Granting the Town of Middletown an extension to March 31, 2023 for submission of the audited financial report and management letter, if applicable, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. Application from Middletown Senior Citizens Center, 650 Green End Avenue, for

RENEWAL of a Bingo license for the 2023-2024 licensing year – Tuesdays, Thursdays

and Fridays). (Fee to be waived) License of Burial, re: Dan Daniels – Section 54, Lots 50 & 51.

PERMITS Application for Special Event Permit from Audrain Automobile Museum, Inc. for

Bonhams & Butterfields Veteran Car Auction to be held Saturday, April 29, 2023 from

10:00 am to 5:00 pm at 250 West Main Road. Applications for Special Event Permits, seven (7) events, from Audrain Auto Museum for the Cars and Coffee at Second Beach on the following dates listed below:

 Sunday, April 16th, 2023 – 8:00 am to 10:00 am

 Sunday, April 23rd, 2023 – 8:00 am to 10:00 am

 Sunday, May 21st, 2023 – 8:00 am to 10:00 am

 Sunday, October 15th, 2023 – 8:00 am to 10:00 am

 Sunday, October 22nd, 2023 – 8:00 am to 10:00 am

 Sunday, November 5th, 2023 – 8:00 am to 10:00 am

 Sunday, November 12th, 2023 – 8:00 am to 10:00 am Application for Special Event Permit from Newport Polo for the Newport County Winter Festival to be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 and Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 pm at Second Beach/Middletown Beach. Application for Special Event Permit from the Yankee Travelers Chapter of FMCA for

the Annual Motorhome Rally to be held at Second Beach Parking Lot on Thursday, May 25, 2023, thru Monday, May 29, 2023. Applications two (2) for Special Event Permits from AmpSurf a 501(c)(3) nonprofit

organization for 1) VA Summer Sports Camp Adaptive surfing clinic for disabled

veterans to be held at Sachuest Beach, Path 8 on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 and

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm (Applicant requests fees to be

waived) and 2) Adaptive Surf Clinic for people with disabilities to be held

at Sachuest Beach, Path 8 on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

(Applicant request fees to be waived)

ORDINANCE An Ordinance of the Town of Middletown. (First Reading)

An ordinance in amendment to the Town Code of the Town of Middletown, Title VII,

Traffic Code, Chapter 75, Traffic Schedules, Seascape Avenue, 20mph.

OTHER COMMUNICATIONS Communication of St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, re: Request for support by

placing an ad in the Parade Bulletin or donating to the parade committee. At the request of the Open Space and Fields Committee, Resolution of the Council, re:

Earth Day 2023 Celebration, Aquidneck Island Earth Week (AIEW). Communication of Robert Crump, Interim Chair, Library Board of Trustees and Theresa Coish, Library Director, re: Review of the Library Building Program document and requesting a meeting with the Town Council to discuss the building program.

TOWN COUNCIL Memorandum of Councillor Turano, re: Discussion Dunlap Park. Communication of Councillor Logan and Councillor Turano, re: Request for Department of Child, Youth and Learning name be changed to Department of Community Outreach.

TOWN ADMINISTRATOR Memorandum of Town Administrator, re: Impact of School Construction Bond on Taxes. Resolution of the Council, re: A RESOLUTION MEMORIALIZING THE GENERAL

ASSEMBLY TO ENACT LEGISLATION AUTHORIZING THE TOWN OF MIDDLETOWN TO ISSUE NOT TO EXCEED $190,000,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, NOTES AND OTHER EVIDENCES OF INDEBTEDNESS TO FINANCE THE CONSTRUCTION, FURNISHING AND EQUIPPING A MIDDLE SCHOOL AND HIGH SCHOOL AND THE RENOVATION, IMPROVEMENT, ALTERNATION, REPAIR, FURNISHING AND EQUIPPING OF SCHOOL FACILITIES THROUGHOUT THE TOWN AND ALL ATTENDANT EXPENSES INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, DEMOLITION, ENGINEERING, ARCHITECTUAL AND LANDSCAPING

COSTS, PROVIDED THAT THE AUTHORIZATION SHALL BE REDUCED BY THE AMOUNT OF CERTAIN GRANTS RECEIVED FROM STATE BOND PROCEEDS, FROM THE RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION OR FROM THE RHODE ISLAND SCHOOL BUILDING AUTHORITY. Memorandum of Recycling Coordinator/Operations & Facility Manager, thru Town

Administrator, re: Campground rate review. Memorandum of Finance Director, re: Equipment Purchase: DPW dump truck with plow and sander. Resolution of the Council, re: Equipment Purchase of Freightliner 108SD Dump truck

with Stainless-Steel Material Spreader and Snowplow package. Memorandum of Finance Director, re: Financial Report – Six Months Ended December

31, 2022. Communication of Tax Assessor dated January 30, 2023, re: Cancellation of Taxes for

certain Middletown residents. Resolution of the Council, re: Cancellation of Taxes for certain Middletown residents.

