The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning for parts of northern Connecticut, southeastern and western Massachusetts, and northern and southern Rhode Island. This warning is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 10 AM on Saturday. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero are expected and could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Tonight, the forecast for Newport calls for mostly clear skies with a low of around -1. Wind chill values are expected to be as low as -25, and wind speeds between 23 to 28 mph with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values will be as low as -24, and winds are expected to be between 14 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Saturday night, increasing clouds are expected, with a low around 18, and winds will be between 10 to 17 mph.

On Sunday, partly sunny skies are expected in Newport with a high near 45. Wind speeds will be between 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Sunday night, mostly cloudy skies are expected, with a low around 36. Wind speeds will decrease to 11 to 16 mph after midnight, with gusts as high as 39 mph.