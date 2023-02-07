The University of Tampa has honored 2,044 students for being named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester. Among the students were two from Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Hannah Baronian, of Portsmouth, majoring in Psychology BA

Jordan Burnley, of Portsmouth, majoring in International Business and Management BS

Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

