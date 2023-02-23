The Cape Town In-Port Race presented by V&A Waterfront is the second event in the In-Port Race series for The Ocean Race 2022-23.

It follows the opener in January in Alicante, Spain where Team Malizia won the race, with 11th Hour Racing Team and Biotherm taking the other podium positions. The leaderboard is here.

In addition to being a competition in its own right, the In-Port Race series also serves as the tie-breaking mechanism on the overall race leaderboard.

The forecast for Friday’s Cape Town In-Port Race presented by V&A Waterfront is for 15 knot southeasterlies, with stronger gusts possible – perfect racing conditions for the course in Table Bay.



Here are the crew lists for the Cape Town In-Port Race presented by V&A Waterfront and for Leg 3: Cape Town to Itajaí.

How to follow – where to watch

If you’re lucky enough to be in Cape Town, come down to Ocean Live Park at the V&A Waterfront and head out on the breakwater for a great, in person view, or follow the live viewing at the V&A Amphitheatre.

In most of Europe and many parts of Asia, Friday’s In-Port Race will be available for broadcast exclusively on Eurosport 1 or 2 beginning at 1130 UTC / 1230 CET, and live or on demand on the Eurosport App or discovery+ player (subscribe via www.eurosport.com or www.discoveryplus.com or see detailed country information below).

In South Africa (and sub-Saharan Africa), the Cape Town In-Port Race presented by V&A Waterfront will be broadcast live on SuperSport beginning at 1400 local time.

In other territories around the world, the Cape Town In-Port Race presented by V&A Waterfront will be streamed live and available on demand on The Ocean Race YouTube channel.

In Europe:

(Links provided by Warner Bros. Discovery)

Germany — Live on Eurosport 1, 2 (free to air) — on demand discovery+

France — Live on Eurosport 1, 2 — on demand Eurosport

UK — Live on Eurosport 1, 2 — on demand discovery+

Spain — Live on Eurosport 1, 2 — on demand Eurosport

Italy — Live on Eurosport 1, 2 — on demand discovery+

The Netherlands — Live on Eurosport 1, 2 — on demand discovery+

Switzerland — Live on Eurosport 1, 2 — on demand Eurosport

Denmark — Live on Eurosport 1, 2 — on demand discovery+

Poland — Live on Eurosport 1, 2 — on demand Eurosport Extra w Player

Sweden — Live on Eurosport 1, 2 — on demand discovery+

Portugal — Live on Eurosport 1, 2 — on demand Eurosport

Austria — Live on Eurosport 1, 2 — on demand discovery+

Belgium — Eurosport 1,2 — on demand Eurosport



In other European territories, please check local Eurosport listings or www.Eurosport.com or www.discoveryplus.com

In Asia:

Please check local Eurosport listings and www.eurosport.com on demand services



In USA / Canada and Australia / New Zealand and Brazil and Rest of the World: The Ocean Race YouTube channel