We hope you’ve enjoyed this quiz from our newish quizmaster, Fritz Holznagel, a past winner of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. If you have feedback on the quiz, please send us an email at us.quiz@theconversation.com.
Fritz Holznagel, Quizmaster, The Conversation
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Read More From WUN
From prescription drug costs to peanut butter cups: Highlights from Rhode Island General Assembly’s Week in Review
Rhode Island General Assembly has been busy passing legislation aimed at improving the state’s education system, public safety, nursing home care, and more this week. The following are some highlights from this week’s news and events at the General Assembly. The House of Representatives passed legislation sponsored by Rep. William W. O’Brien (D-Dist. 54, North…
Column: Take that, all you imaginary haters!
By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Columnist Forget the U.S. hockey team knocking off the mighty Soviets at the 1980 Winter Olympics. That shocking upset doesn’t come close to the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl against all imaginary odds. Or the Georgia Bulldogs somehow capturing a second straight national championship that no one except…
Environmental officials monitoring reports of falling soot
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut environmental officials were monitoring reports Friday of sooty matter being found on parked cars throughout the state. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it was unclear what exactly was falling from the sky or why, but it had not led to unhealthy air quality. In a statement,…
American around-the-world sailboat can replace damaged foils
The American boat in The Ocean Race received permission on Friday to replace its cracked foils before the next leg of the around-the-world race — a 12,750-nautical mile run to Brazil that is the longest in the 50-year history of the event. “We are pleased with the Race Committee’s decision to allow us to replace…
Weekly Rhode Island Road Construction Report: Feb. 18 – 25
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Bridge & Turnpike Authority February 19 – 25, 2023 Newport Claiborne Pell BridgeWestbound Rolling Lane Closures-2/21 and 2/22- 7…
New veterans secretary named following deadly 2020 outbreak
By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Friday announced that she is appointing Democratic state Rep. Jon Santiago to serve as the state’s first Cabinet-level veterans’ secretary. The action comes after lawmakers last year approved a bill creating the Executive Office of Veterans’ Services in response to the deaths…
Community Outreach Event to be held at Sandywoods on March 13
The Sandywoods Farm Community Center in Tiverton, RI, is set to host a Community Outreach Event on Monday, March 13th, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. The event is free and open to the public, and attendees can expect to find a variety of activities for children and teens. The event will also highlight the social…
Presidents Day Weekend Weather Forecast
As President’s Day Weekend approaches, many people across the country are planning their long weekend getaways and outdoor activities. However, the National Weather Service is warning of some inclement weather for Newport, Rhode Island that may impact those plans. This afternoon, the forecast calls for showers and patchy fog, with a high near 54. It…
Maine requests disaster declaration for December storm
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills requested a federal disaster declaration for seven Maine counties for damage from a wild December storm that left tens of thousands of people in the dark for Christmas. The storm caused coastal flooding and road washouts, wind damage and power outages, and other problems, she wrote Thursday…
Cumberland, Cranston, and Narragansett Fire Departments awarded $4.5 million in federal grants to enhance public safety
Three fire departments in Rhode Island have been awarded new federal grants to hire additional firefighters, acquire updated communications equipment, and increase public safety in the latest round of funding made available through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) programs. Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed, Sheldon…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.