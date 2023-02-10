Newport is ready to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember for all lovebirds! Whether you’re looking for a romantic evening out, or an exciting adventure with your significant other, Newport County has something to offer everyone.

Enjoy a romantic candlelight dinner at The Reef, where you’ll take unforgettable flavors, and an atmosphere of pure romance will fill the air as The Reef is illuminated only by candlelight. Reservations are available for Saturday, February 11th, and Tuesday, February 14th. Make your reservation here.

Get in the mood for love by visiting the Newport Car Museum, where, on Valentine’s Day, adult tickets come with free admission for your loved one. The museum will also be debuting a rare 1958 MGA Twin Cam Roadster, adding to the day’s excitement.

If you’re looking for a more intimate setting, try the Valentine’s Day Private Picnic at The Huddle, where you and your sweetheart can enjoy a luxury one-hour private picnic. Three seatings are available at 5 pm, 6:30 pm, or 8 pm.

Speed dating gets a Valentine’s Day twist at the Copper Club, hosted by Brad & Morgan. With the chance to meet new people and potentially find love, this event is not to be missed!

Indulge in a night filled with one of the world’s rarest delicacies – black Périgord truffles – with the Périgord Truffle Dinner at Cara Restaurant. A special eight-course degustation menu and an optional wine pairing will be presented. This once-in-a-lifetime experience is available on February 10th, 11th, and 14th for $325 per person.

The Chanler at Cliff Walk offers a Valentine’s Day experience like no other. With a four-course Prix Fixe Dinner Menu at The Café and an eight-course Chef-Selected Degustation Menu at Cara Restaurant, the Chanler has something to suit every taste.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Stoneacre Brasserie! They will be having Lobster Risotto with Peas and Black Truffles and Chateaubriand for two with Cauliflower Gratin & Swiss Chard as menu specials for the weekend and Valentine’s Day.

For a more traditional Valentine’s Day dinner, head to Castle Hill Inn for a four-course menu filled with the splendor of romance. Standout dishes include Perfect Partners with Native oysters and Siberian caviar, Lovebirds with Squab, foie gras and wheat, and Atlantic Halibut. The specialty dinner is offered for $135 per person, with wine pairings and add-ons available upon request.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic dinner at The Restaurant at Newport Harbor Island Resort, featuring an exceptional three-course prix-fixe menu. These specials will be offered in addition to our traditional dinner menu from February 14-18.

Give the seafood lover in your life the gift of lobster this Valentine’s Day. Ship some fresh seafood to your loved one via Newport Lobster Shack. Order online at newportlobstershack.com or call to place your order at 401-847-1700.

Looking for some live music and dancing? Timeless will be at One Pelham East on Valentine’s Day. The fun starts at 8 pm.

Finally, at One Bellevue Restaurant at the Hotel Viking, you can indulge in a three-course prix fixe dinner, including Oysters and a welcome glass of Champagne, for just $85 per person.

No matter what your preference is, Newport County has something to offer everyone this Valentine’s Day. So grab your sweetheart and head to Newport for a day of love, romance, and adventure!