Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!
Bartees Strange will perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival
Newport Folk Festival today announced that Bartees Strange has joined its 2023 festival lineup. Peck is scheduled to perform at Fort Adams State Park on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Bartees Strange is a rising musician and songwriter hailing from Mustang, Oklahoma, who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of…
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered.…
Best-performing Massachusetts stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Massachusetts last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24. Stocks headquartered in Massachusetts, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 40 stocks…
The Ocean Race: Breeze on as fleet encounters first southern weather system
The wind has arrived for leg 3 of The Ocean Race as the five IMOCA teams settle into higher latitudes and begin to criss-cross to the east, hooking into the first big weather system of the leg. After a day of light winds and adverse current on Monday, the winds will be welcome. But they come…
Here’s how much snow has fallen across Rhode Island: Feb. 27 – 28
The National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA released a public statement regarding the latest snowfall reports. The statement was issued on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 11:59 am. According to the report, Rhode Island has seen varying amounts of snowfall in different state regions. Public Information Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 1159 AM EST Tue…
Obituary: Patricia M. Virgadamo
Patricia M. Virgadamo, 81, died on February 24, 2023 at Charlton Hospital in Fall River, MA.Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and such a beautiful human being , is now in the hands of God.She was the loving wife of Louis Virgadamo, they were married for 61 years. Born in Newport, RI, on August 16, 1941,…
Rep. Cortvriend bill would create a path for intellectually disabled to experience college
Rep. Terri Cortvriend has introduced legislation that would provide inclusive opportunities at state colleges for young people with intellectual disabilities or autism. The bill, which is modeled after a law enacted in neighboring Massachusetts in 2022, would allow students with intellectual disabilities age 18 to 22 — who are currently allowed to remain in high…
From battered California to New England, snow bookends US
Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. Bookending the country, a winter storm in the Northeast closed or delayed the opening for hundreds of schools as the…
RIPTA to detour four routes due to winter storm
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that four routes are on detour today, Tuesday, February 28, 2023 due to winter weather conditions. Routes 13, 14, 27, and 64 are currently on detour. Riders may expect some delays on all routes due to weather conditions and are advised to use extreme caution at bus stops due to decreased visibility and…
Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7 pm; an additional 1 – 3″ of snow possible
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The advisory warns of snowfall and high winds that could make travel conditions dangerous, particularly during the morning and evening commutes. According to the advisory, the affected areas include Central Middlesex, Western and Eastern Essex, Western Norfolk,…
