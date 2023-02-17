Newport-based Siren Marine has introduced Siren Trident, an industry-first IoT software for marine engine maintenance and system compatibility. This technology will substantially benefit Yamaha customers, dealers, and boat builders.

During the 2023 Miami International Boat Show, the company unveiled the new system, which captures proprietary data on the Command Link Plus (CLP) protocol used in most Yamaha digital electronic control (DEC) outboards. Siren Trident will provide customers and dealers with actual engine-hour run time and usage-based maintenance notifications, without the user needing to input anything.

In addition to this technology, Grady-White and Regulator Marine have been announced as the first two Siren Marine pilot boat builders. They will offer Trident as standard equipment on select 2024 model year boats. This partnership will give the teams at Grady-White and Regulator the opportunity to put this technology into the hands of more customers. This will enhance the overall boating experience and give customers peace of mind that they can maintain their investment without having to remember maintenance intervals themselves.

Siren Trident operates via a smartphone and Siren Pro 3 system hardware and works specifically with Yamaha DEC outboards from 150 horsepower to 450 horsepower. The system accumulates engine run-time and, when maintenance intervals are reached, automatically sends notifications to the boater via push notification or email. Boaters can also elect to send those notifications directly to an authorized Yamaha Outboards dealer of their choice to help with proactive scheduling of the service required.

Siren Trident also allows easy verification of compatibility between installed CLP rigging components following assembly, service or repower. This saves time and effort on both the production and service floors, helping ensure a trouble-free ownership experience for consumers.

Siren Marine, based in Newport, Rhode Island, is the industry leader in smart boat technology. The company’s vision is to transform the modern boating experience and lead the way to a fully-connected marine industry through innovative IoT Connected Boat technology. Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Georgia, markets and sells marine outboard motors ranging in size from 2.5 to 450 horsepower. It also markets and sells fiberglass, jet-drive sport boats ranging from 19 to 27 feet, and personal watercraft. The unit includes manufacturing divisions of Yamaha Marine Systems Co., Inc., including Kracor of Milwaukee (rotational molding), Bennett Marine of Deerfield Beach, Fla. (trim tabs), Siren Marine of Newport, RI (Connected Boat), and Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers of Indianapolis (stainless steel propellers). Yamaha Marine Group is a division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., based in Cypress, Calif.