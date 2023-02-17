Newport-based Siren Marine has introduced Siren Trident, an industry-first IoT software for marine engine maintenance and system compatibility. This technology will substantially benefit Yamaha customers, dealers, and boat builders.
During the 2023 Miami International Boat Show, the company unveiled the new system, which captures proprietary data on the Command Link Plus (CLP) protocol used in most Yamaha digital electronic control (DEC) outboards. Siren Trident will provide customers and dealers with actual engine-hour run time and usage-based maintenance notifications, without the user needing to input anything.
In addition to this technology, Grady-White and Regulator Marine have been announced as the first two Siren Marine pilot boat builders. They will offer Trident as standard equipment on select 2024 model year boats. This partnership will give the teams at Grady-White and Regulator the opportunity to put this technology into the hands of more customers. This will enhance the overall boating experience and give customers peace of mind that they can maintain their investment without having to remember maintenance intervals themselves.
Siren Trident operates via a smartphone and Siren Pro 3 system hardware and works specifically with Yamaha DEC outboards from 150 horsepower to 450 horsepower. The system accumulates engine run-time and, when maintenance intervals are reached, automatically sends notifications to the boater via push notification or email. Boaters can also elect to send those notifications directly to an authorized Yamaha Outboards dealer of their choice to help with proactive scheduling of the service required.
Siren Trident also allows easy verification of compatibility between installed CLP rigging components following assembly, service or repower. This saves time and effort on both the production and service floors, helping ensure a trouble-free ownership experience for consumers.
Siren Marine, based in Newport, Rhode Island, is the industry leader in smart boat technology. The company’s vision is to transform the modern boating experience and lead the way to a fully-connected marine industry through innovative IoT Connected Boat technology. Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Georgia, markets and sells marine outboard motors ranging in size from 2.5 to 450 horsepower. It also markets and sells fiberglass, jet-drive sport boats ranging from 19 to 27 feet, and personal watercraft. The unit includes manufacturing divisions of Yamaha Marine Systems Co., Inc., including Kracor of Milwaukee (rotational molding), Bennett Marine of Deerfield Beach, Fla. (trim tabs), Siren Marine of Newport, RI (Connected Boat), and Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers of Indianapolis (stainless steel propellers). Yamaha Marine Group is a division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., based in Cypress, Calif.
Rhode Island General Assembly Advances Legislation to Improve Education, Public Safety, and Healthcare
Rhode Island General Assembly has been busy passing legislation aimed at improving the state’s education system, public safety, nursing home care, and more this week. The following are some highlights from this week’s news and events at the General Assembly. The House of Representatives passed legislation sponsored by Rep. William W. O’Brien (D-Dist. 54, North…
By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Columnist Forget the U.S. hockey team knocking off the mighty Soviets at the 1980 Winter Olympics. That shocking upset doesn’t come close to the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl against all imaginary odds. Or the Georgia Bulldogs somehow capturing a second straight national championship that no one except…
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut environmental officials were monitoring reports Friday of sooty matter being found on parked cars throughout the state. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it was unclear what exactly was falling from the sky or why, but it had not led to unhealthy air quality. In a statement,…
The Newport, Rhode Island-based team discovered the damage when the boat was lifted from the water after arriving in Cape Town for the completion of the second leg.
The American boat in The Ocean Race received permission on Friday to replace its cracked foils before the next leg of the around-the-world race — a 12,750-nautical mile run to Brazil that is the longest in the 50-year history of the event. “We are pleased with the Race Committee’s decision to allow us to replace…
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Bridge & Turnpike Authority February 19 – 25, 2023 Newport Claiborne Pell BridgeWestbound Rolling Lane Closures-2/21 and 2/22- 7…
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Friday announced that she is appointing Democratic state Rep. Jon Santiago to serve as the state’s first Cabinet-level veterans’ secretary.
By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Friday announced that she is appointing Democratic state Rep. Jon Santiago to serve as the state’s first Cabinet-level veterans’ secretary. The action comes after lawmakers last year approved a bill creating the Executive Office of Veterans’ Services in response to the deaths…
Social Service and Community Organizations Serving Tiverton and Newport County Will Be Highlighted at this Free Family Event
The Sandywoods Farm Community Center in Tiverton, RI, is set to host a Community Outreach Event on Monday, March 13th, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. The event is free and open to the public, and attendees can expect to find a variety of activities for children and teens. The event will also highlight the social…
From Showers to Sunshine: A Weekend of Weather Whiplash
As President’s Day Weekend approaches, many people across the country are planning their long weekend getaways and outdoor activities. However, the National Weather Service is warning of some inclement weather for Newport, Rhode Island that may impact those plans. This afternoon, the forecast calls for showers and patchy fog, with a high near 54. It…
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills requested a federal disaster declaration for seven Maine counties for damage from a wild December storm that left tens of thousands of people in the dark for Christmas.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills requested a federal disaster declaration for seven Maine counties for damage from a wild December storm that left tens of thousands of people in the dark for Christmas. The storm caused coastal flooding and road washouts, wind damage and power outages, and other problems, she wrote Thursday…
Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Congressmen David Cicilline, and Seth Magaziner announced $4,567,585.84 in new federal funding for three local fire departments across Rhode Island.
Three fire departments in Rhode Island have been awarded new federal grants to hire additional firefighters, acquire updated communications equipment, and increase public safety in the latest round of funding made available through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) programs. Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed, Sheldon…
