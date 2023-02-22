880 East Main Road Portsmouth, RI 02871. Photo via Rhode Island Statewide MLS
Rocco’s Little Italy, located at 880 East Main Road in Portsmouth, has been listed for sale this week.
Listed for $529,000, the sale includes “all furniture, fixtures and equipment, inventory, intangibles/intellectual property, and tremendous goodwill &reputation in the community”.
“It is a great, well-established business. The owners have been growing it for the last 11 years and are ready to pass the baton as they plan to retire,” listing agent Katy Donovan, Broker Owner of Connect Real Estate Group, shared with What’sUpNewp. “They have done a large number of improvements to the property, and there is a huge amount of growth potential for a new owner with multiple income streams that have yet to be maximized. They have a full liquor license which is not a main focus. There is the opportunity to expand into the adjacent unit and become a full-scale bar/restaurant on par with Fieldstones and Localz. There are so few of those options in Portsmouth. Also, they started a small-scale grab ‘n go business which could be taken to the next level. They have an incredible following of loyal customers, a fantastic product, and a huge growth opportunity. They are currently open 5 days a week, and I could envision a new owner going to 7 days a week to grow even more. They have contracts with local schools and businesses to provide lunches and catering”.
On its website, Rocco’s Little Italy describes itself as “a family-owned and operated pizzeria with delicious Italian/American food.”
Rocco’s is still open for regular business during this process. According to their website they are open from 11 am to 9 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm, and on Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm.
What’sUpNewp has reached out to Rocco’s Little Italy for comment.
Property Listing
“BUSINESS FOR SALE! Rare opportunity to own a successful restaurant business with great visibility on heavily trafficked East Main Road in Portsmouth. This proven winner has established an excellent reputation with its loyal customer base offering a “pizza forward” full menu, a full liquor license, and brisk dine-in and take-out businesses. There are incredible opportunities to take this business to the next level by expanding the existing income streams of grab & go prepared foods and catering contracts with local businesses and schools. Rocco’s is currently open 5 days a week, leaving potential growth opportunities with expanded hours. Adjacent space is available for expansion of footprint to use as you envision–private event space or full bar, etc. Updates abound including renovations to the dining room, new signage, and many equipment updates. Ample parking. This sale includes all furniture, fixtures and equipment, inventory, intangibles/intellectual property, and tremendous goodwill &reputation in the community. Fully operational from Day 1, Rocco’s is a money-making turn-key business just waiting for you!”
